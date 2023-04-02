ASUS’ high-fashion gaming tablet is a must-have for hot dog vendors everywhere





Have you ever wanted a gaming tablet that coordinates with street-style fashion? No? You get one anyway. hypebeast reports that ASUS is teaming up with German label Acronym to launch the special edition ROG Flow Z13-ACRNM RMT02 gaming tablet. The Hybrid PC features a chassis platform that both protects the machine and allows you to attach slings that attach to Acronym jackets, like the one that suspends the system to your chest. If you just have to play a game before you sit down, you may well look like you’re selling hot dogs at a baseball game. Other customizations include the usual abundance of on-screen and off-screen branding. Even the detachable keyboard is themed after the colors of the acronym, though you can appreciate that key when it highlights the WASD key combination used by so many first-person shooters. Acronym/ASUS Luckily, there’s substance to back up the style. The acronym ROG Flow Z13 runs on a Core i9, 32GB of RAM, GeForce RTX 40-series mobile graphics and a 1TB SSD. You’ll still get a 13.4-inch display with full DCI-P3 color gamut and a 165Hz refresh rate. We wouldn’t expect great battery life given the lackluster runtimes of previous models, but that’s not really the point, this is a gaming PC. which happens to be usable as a Surface-style tablet in a pinch. This is not the first collaboration between the brands. ASUS and Acronym previously released the ROG Zephyrus G14-ACRNM RMT01 laptop in 2020. This is a more elaborate project though, and certainly the first where the computer and clothes are meant to work together. Acronym/ASUS The ROG Flow Z13-ACRNM RMT02 is expected to be available on April 3 for $2,500 via Amazon and ASUS. That’s a lot to pay for a gaming tablet, especially when you can buy the regular Z13 for $1,750. That said, it’s rare that you can buy a tablet PC that really stands out. It’s as much a conversation starter as it is a computer, especially if you’re determined to wear it as a fashion accessory. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you purchase something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices correct at time of publication.

