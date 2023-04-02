23 best casual shoes in 2023, reviewed by style experts



Casual shoes can be sneakers and casual shoes can be boots, and they can be loafers and slip-ons. Casual shoes can pretty much take on any shoe you have in mind as long as it's not meant for formal attire. So anything like a wedding, fancy dinner, and any other soiree where you'd need to put on a suit and tie is out of the picture. Read more: Cocktail Attire for Men Guide Now that we've got boundaries established, it's time to see the picks. Ahead, the 23 best casual shoes you can count on in all types of everyday scenarios. Best Retro Casual Shoe Pro-Keds Unisex Royal Lo Classic Leather Sneaker Best Retro Casual Shoe Pro-Keds Royal Lo Classic sneakers in unisex leather Pro-Keds has a rich history dating back to the 1950s when they first made shoes for basketball players (George Miken wore the brand at one point). The Royal Lo is the brand’s timeless retro sneaker that just gets better with age. Just be sure to upgrade to the all-leather model. Read more: The best leather sneakers Most Versatile Casual Shoe Rothys The RS01 sneaker Most Versatile Casual Shoe Rothys The RS01 sneaker One of our favorite sneakers of 2023 (and from Pedro Pascal too), the RS01 is a lightweight, eco-friendly sneaker that will go with just about anything in your wardrobe. The best part is that they come in a ton of colors. Best casual loafer GH Bass Larson Colorblcok Weejuns Loafer Best casual loafer GH Bass Larson Colorblcok Weejuns Loafer GH Bass moccasins have an incredibly long lifespan. Once you break them in (they will need a break-in period), chances are they will become your favorite slip-on shoes in your closet. Advertising – Continue Reading Below Best Fun Casual Shoe Crocs Classic All-Terrain Clog Best Fun Casual Shoe Crocs Classic All-Terrain Clog Now 25% off Crocs have become a nice kind of ugly, which means you can now enjoy the ease and plush comfort of the shoe. And make a style statement when you wear it. You can opt for the traditional design, but this upgraded all-terrain clog will help you stomp more and give your shoes a crisp edge. Read more: The best shoes for standing all day Best High End Casual Shoe Converse Chuck 70 black high tops Best High End Casual Shoe Converse Chuck 70 black high tops There’s hardly any casual shoe more timeless and versatile than the Chuck 70. If you don’t own a pair yet, now is the time. Read more: The best retro sneakers Best Eco-Friendly Casual Shoe Blue Shadow Cariuma Canvas Best Eco-Friendly Casual Shoe Blue Shadow Cariuma Canvas Handmade from materials such as organic cotton, natural rubber and recycled plastics, Cariuma sneakers are a reflection of how comfortable and stylish shoes can be made from eco-friendly materials. environment. We love how many different color variations you can choose from in the OCA Low sneaker. Advertising – Continue Reading Below Best Casual Shoe Under $100 Reebok Classic Leather Shoes Best Casual Shoe Under $100 Reebok Classic Leather Shoes Classic leather is a collegiate-inspired look that has a lot of value. The shoe costs less than $100 and yet is designed to last much longer than expected. Most Comfortable Casual Shoe New balance 990 v5 Most Comfortable Casual Shoe New balance 990 v5 A true neutral in the world of casual footwear, the 990 is an iconic silhouette that will go with just about anything. Not to mention that it has elite comfort. Read more: Best walking shoes The most stylish casual shoe Adidas Samba Vegan The most stylish casual shoe Adidas Samba Vegan Sambas have been around for what seems like forever (since 1949 to be exact), but they’re having a trendy moment right now. This everyday sneaker is easy to grab if you’re looking to add the most style points to your casual outfits. Read more: The best white sneakers Advertising – Continue Reading Below Best Casual Sandals Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Best Casual Sandals Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed You couldn’t go wrong wearing Birkenstock Bostons at one time, but now that they’re on trend, it gives us all a reason to pick up a pair of what many call the most comfortable sandals in the world. we can buy. Best Suede Casual Shoe Clarks WallabeeSuede Maple Best Suede Casual Shoe Clarks WallabeeSuede Maple The Wallabee is high on comfort and style. This shoe looks particularly good with jeans and is a nice change if you are looking for shoes that are not sneakers. Best Rugged Casual Shoe Blundstone Blundstone #585 Best Rugged Casual Shoe Blundstone Blundstone #585 Trusted for over 100 years, the Blundstone 585 is about as comfortable a boot as you can get (while prioritizing toughness and durability). You can wear them with your favorite denim or rugged pants, or if you’re off-roading in the summer heat, you can throw them on with shorts and look like a true adventurer. Advertising – Continue Reading Below Best Casual Derby Shoe Dr. Martens Dr. Martens Plain Toe Derby Best Casual Derby Shoe Dr. Martens Dr. Martens Plain Toe Derby Just as a man should have a pair of loafers in his wardrobe, he should also have a pair of derby shoes. The obvious choice (which will match so many things and more) is a pair of Dr. Martens. Full black color please. Best Casual Chelsea Boot Amberjack The Chelsea Best Casual Chelsea Boot Amberjack The Chelsea Chelsea boots are great because they can be dressed up and down. A pair of all-black Chelsea boots can take a casual outfit and make it look sharper and much more polished (think black jeans, a white t-shirt, a clean jacket). We love this style of boot from Amberjack because they’re made with a sturdy, dual-density outsole and heat-activated sockliner that molds to the shape of your foot to create ideal support. Best Luxury Casual Shoe P448 Tin Jack Best Luxury Casual Shoe P448 Tin Jack If you are looking for a more elevated sneaker, P448 manufactures its shoes in Italy with fine leather. The sneakers have a luxe feel and come in a ton of fun variations and colors, making them a solid casual shoe choice if you’re looking for expression. Advertising – Continue Reading Below Best Casual Boot Wolverine Mens 1000 Mile Classic Plain Toe Boots Best Casual Boot Wolverine Mens 1000 Mile Classic Plain Toe Boots When it comes to lace-up boots, the 1000 Mile is the best of them all. The legacy boot is designed to withstand years of wear and will go well with everything from jeans and t-shirts to chinos and oxford shirts. Best Casual Tennis Shoe On the management of the Roger Clubhouse Best Casual Tennis Shoe On the management of the Roger Clubhouse You can’t go wrong with any On Running shoe model, but if you’re looking for a sleek design that’s built for more casual wear (as opposed to fitness), then the Roger is your pick. And yes, it’s Roger as in Roger Federer; her favorite shoe. Read more: Best running shoes to buy Best Casual Slip-On Shoe Allbirds lounge chairs for men Best Casual Slip-On Shoe Allbirds lounge chairs for men Of course, you can opt for an Allbirds lace-up shoe, but we are also fans of the Tree Loungers. These comfortable slip-ons are breathable and versatile in how you can wear them and when you can wear them. They also make great travel shoes. Advertising – Continue Reading Below Best Wool Casual Shoe TravisMathew The Daily Wool Shoe Best Wool Casual Shoe TravisMathew The Daily Wool Shoe The Daily Wool is a sportier option for those who like the feel and performance of a wool shoe. The shoe is breathable, soft and looks great with sports outfits. Best Casual Boat Shoe Sperry Authentic Original boat shoe Best Casual Boat Shoe Sperry Authentic Original boat shoe Sperry’s Authentic Original is the flagship child of boat shoes. This casual leather shoe is particularly ideal for warm weather and feels great underfoot when broken in. Gear and Trade Editor John Thompson is the Gear and Commerce Editor at Mens Health, where he covers fashion, grooming, gear and technology. He was previously style and gear editor at BroBible.comand a business writer for LeManuel.com. His interests include buying rare vintage clothing and following his favorite baseball team, the Kansas City Royals. Watch more play icon The triangle icon that indicates to play Advertising – Continue Reading Below Advertising – Continue Reading Below

