Spring 2023 fashion trends GQ employees are shopping right now





The trend cycle moves at a breakneck pace, and keeping pace can be a royal headache. So if you were feeling a little stressed by the fashion circus as it migrated across Europe, we’ve got the cure for your whiplash. Below, you’ll find a not-quite-exhaustive list of all the weirdest and craziest menswear moves that were looking forward to doing this spring, along with a handful of the brands that picked them best by the GQ Recommends team. Are these the only things you’re going to wear for the next six months in a row? Probably not. But those are definitely the only things we wanna wear at this momentand if you’re looking for a quick rundown on how to dress like a GQ staffer this season, there’s no better place to start. Low Profile Hi-Vis Trainers The best way to combat your gnawing feeling of Samba fatigue? Swap them out for an indebted retro runner drenched in searing hues and finished with a svelte gum sole. Onitsuka Tiger Mexico ’66 Trainers New Balance x Donald Glover RC30 Trainers Adidas handball trainers raw jeans The resurgence of raw denim isn’t coming, it’s here. This time around, however, the silhouettes are quirkier, the hems are longer, and the focus should be on the jeans themselves; no one else needs to know their Japanese provenance. Wrangler cowboy fit jeans Buck Mason Full Saddle Japanese Selvedge Jeans Jean Carson Wach 33 raw indigo insect shades Looking to infuse your hot days with a burst of pop star energy? Do like Bieber and copy a pair of awesome watered down frames from the year 2000. Oakley OO9438 Eyejacket Redux Sunglasses Sunnei Prototip 5 Sunglasses A Better Feeling Skye Sunglasses Kiko Kostadinov Rune Sunglasses 90s leather jackets Check out this year’s leather jacket: boxy, cropped just like that, and pulled straight from the back of a megawatt celeb leaving LAX at the height of airport style. Saint Laurent tumbled lambskin jacket Our Legacy reversible leather and cotton-twill jacket Fear of God Eternal Leather Jacket Ring Tees You could spend a fortune at the gym to make sure your biceps look juicy or you can just buy one, the effect will be the same. Todd Snyder x Champion Tee Tanner Fletcher “Dad” T-shirt Kicky Boots Our favorite departure from the ongoing western kick of menswear is heeled boots well-loved by backcountry ranchers and nightclub-bound groovers looking for the perfect shoes to anchor their flared jeans. . Our Legacy “Cyphre” Chelsea Boots Moon-embroidered suede ankle boots Celine Homme RM Williams “Yearling” Boots Toga Virilis Cuban heel boots fashion swimwear It doesn’t matter how long it’s been since you’ve put on a cleat (or flipped through the Sports section): everyone roots for the swimwear of fashion, and nothing will be accented better by a simple gold chain. Wales Bonner Sonic Jersey Heaven by Marc Jacobs football shirt Strappy leather sandals Your sandals deserve a chic upgrade. Start with the Kyoto style from Birkenstock, then take it to the next level with a pair of dainty T-bar loafers from the hard bottom enthusiasts at Hereu. Church’s fisherman’s sandals Birkenstock “Kyoto” sandals Impeccable pants Man cannot live on raw denim alone! When your indigo-stained thighs need a break from the selvedge, treat them to a pair of sleek black dress pants, the sharper the crease the better. Lemaire pleated wool-gabardine pants Winne New York pleated trousers Geometric Ties In 2023, tying a tie is a virtuous flex on its own. Why not take the opportunity to sublimate your crumpled buttonholes in an explosion of colors and patterns worthy of the Biennale? Comme des Garons Homme Two graphic tie Paul Smith Bright Polka Dot Silk Tie Engineered Garments printed tie Rowing Blazers zig zag tie sick skirts After years of flirting with style, Robert Pattinson and Jordan Clarkson are picking up where fashion elites like Rodman and Cobain left off. Throw Goodfight’s goth-kid mesh skirt over your jeans, wear Thom Browne’s crisp pleated skirt with a shrunken OCBD; the trick to removing one starts with swiping one onthen completely forget about it. Black Comme des Garons raw edge skirt Thom Browne 4 bar pleated skirt Goodfight “Wanda” mesh skirt Simone Rocha tutu midi skirt

