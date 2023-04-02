16 Best Amazon Fashion Finds of 2023, According to ELLE Editors





We may earn a commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products that we support. Argeousgor newspaper print tube dress Argeousgor newspaper print tube dress I must tell my truth: I love this dress. Every time I wear it, I feel like… I don’t know who exactly, but someone a lot (a lot) cooler than I really am.Meg Donohue, Associate Fashion Business Editor Sellse linen and cotton casual trousers Sellse linen and cotton casual trousers These incredibly comfortable, Eva Chen-approved linen pants have All: a wide cut, an elastic waist and a light, airy and not too thin fabric, ideal for sweaty summer afternoons.Claire Stern, Assistant Digital Editor Drop Blake long blazer Drop Blake long blazer Fact: Blazers work with just about anything. This affordable style from Amazon’s trusted house brand, The Drop, is a must-have layering piece for spring. I love that the fit is slightly oversized while still looking tailored. Plus, its striking jade hue is one of my favorite color trends to emerge this season. If green isn’t your thing, the piece also comes in eight other hues as well as a chic plaid print.Sam Peters, Trade Editor Advertising – Continue Reading Below nipple cover Sometimes the best fashion find is the one no one ever sees (hopefully). These nipple covers are by far one of the most used items in my closet. Whether you’re wearing a top that limits your bra options, or just want a little more coverage in your white tank top, these covers last forever, are easy to clean, and never leave you with odd pepperoni prickles through. your shirt.Tatjana Freund, fashion and luxury retail editor KINGFEN Women’s Casual Cotton Shorts KINGFEN Women’s Casual Cotton Shorts For warmer climates, I have started replacing my denim cuts with cotton twill alternatives. The length of this style hits the right spot, while the sub-$30 price tag will allow me to stock up on different colors without breaking the bank.Dale Arden Chong, Fashion Business Editor STAUD Tommy Beaded Bag in Acid Swirl STAUD Tommy Beaded Bag in Acid Swirl Believe the TikTok hype, STAUD Tommy bags absolutely are. Two styles currently look pretty in my handbag collection, and this multicolored swirl style is about to make it three. With an incredibly structured design and two hidden pockets, this nostalgic style is what some might say small but mighty!Bianca Rodriguez, Sales Manager Advertising – Continue Reading Below Levi’s Women’s 501 Crop Jean Levi’s Women’s 501 Crop Jean Now 58% off There is a difference between basic and classic. You can never go wrong with Levis 501s.Meg Donohue, Associate Fashion Business Editor Transparent mules LACUONE Transparent mules LACUONE In New York, sandals have a shelf life of one season. Enter: this sub-$35 pair that looks way more expensive than it is.Claire Stern, Assistant Digital Editor WAYF – Ruffled midi dress with open back WAYF – Ruffled midi dress with open back I’m going to Europe this summer for a friend’s wedding and have been frantically searching for the perfect wedding guest dress. Hours of browsing the internet led me to this beauty. It sways perfectly between the lines of formal yet casual cool, as I plan to wear it long after the couple says I do.Bianca Rodriguez, Sales Manager Advertising – Continue Reading Below Joomra Women Cloud Slides Joomra Women Cloud Slides Now 49% off I think it’s time I finally gave in to the trend of cloud sliding. I’ve been thinking about them for a while, especially when I saw them in action as the perfect airport shoe. Comfy, plush and cool, these will definitely be my go-tos whenever I just want something to slip on and go.Dale Arden Chong, Fashion Business Editor Lack of Color wide-brimmed cotton-canvas bucket hat Lack of Color wide-brimmed cotton-canvas bucket hat I’m all about curating the perfect outfits to fit the vibe of a vacation destination, and this gorgeous bob is high on my list for my next trip to Croatia this summer. Not only is the custom vintage print super cute, but the hats canvas material and UPF 50+ rating also make it breathable and super protective for days spent lounging by the sea and exploring.Sam Peters, Trade Editor Teva Flatform Universal Sandal Teva Flatform Universal Sandal Now 25% off I’m a big proponent of bare feet never coming in contact with the dirty streets of New York, but as the weather gets warmer, it’s harder to find a sandal that accomplishes that, while still letting your toes breathe. Are these Tevas pleasantly ugly? Yeah. But they’re comfortable, platform, and go with just about anything.Tatjana Freund, luxury trade editor Advertising – Continue Reading Below DUOWEI Knitted Set I know it’s technically spring, but it’s still arctic tundra in my house. Maybe this chic knit set is just what I need to beat the cold.Meg Donohue, Associate Fashion Business Editor adidas Samba Classic Tennis Shoe adidas Samba Classic Tennis Shoe Now 28% off The iconic Adidas is kicking all the hype beasts and celebrities sporting right now? Yes, Amazon has themAnd with fast Prime shipping. I think the black version is particularly daring, especially when paired with low rise jeans or a midi skirt and knee high socks à la Bella Hadid.Sam Peters, Trade Editor JW PEI Ruby Shoulder Bag JW PEI Ruby Shoulder Bag Now 15% off Shoulder bags are staples in my wardrobe. This faux croc handbag not only elevates every look thrown together, but the beige and gold colors are so summery. Beige not your thing? Don’t worry, it also comes in four other colors.Tatjana Freund, fashion and luxury retail editor Advertising – Continue Reading Below Larroud Miso The Larroud editors’ beloved shoe brand is officially on the zon, and I couldn’t be happier. The brand has just launched its latest collection, which includes this denim and daisy platform. You know I’ll set up my Daisy Jones and the Six– inspired outfits with these.Dale Arden Chong, Fashion Business Editor Fashion & Luxury Retail Editor Tatjana Freund is Fashion and Luxury Business Editor at Hearst, covering beauty, fashion and more across multiple brands. Previously, she worked at ELLE.com and Marie Claire. She’s a fan of neat whiskey, podcasts that give her nightmares, and once Zo Kravitz laughed at a joke she made. Watch more play icon The triangle icon that indicates to play Advertising – Continue Reading Below Advertising – Continue Reading Below

