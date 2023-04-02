What are the 2023 Kentucky Derby fashion trends? See styles of dresses and hats





Razzle, dazzle and piquancy. The Kentucky Derby Festival Dillard Spring Fashion Show, which took place on Thursday Caesars Southern Indianabegan with a few moments of ho-hum black and white video projected onto a large screen when suddenly the track abruptly burst into vibrant Technicolor. “I call this year’s fashion trend ‘Amazing Technicor’ and I feel like everything about fashion has come alive,” said Christine Fellingham, director of brand and innovation for Women’s Media Today, which once again stylized and produced fashion extravagance. “Spring 2023 colors are super vibrant with two of the key colors being viva magenta and electrified chartreuse, which is a very bright lime green.” Professional models walked the runway at the annual sold-out apparel and accessories event of Dillard’s and local shops including Your amazing shop, Lulubelles, Magnolia & Fig, Shop, Peplum Shop, Sapphire on Spring Boutique And This cute little shop. Of course, in this part of the country, spring fashion also means fashion for the kentucky derby and again this year the Official Modistes for the Kentucky Derby FestivalRachel Bell and Kate Smith aka The hat girls, provided heaps of handmade hats and fascinators in every color and size imaginable. You can like:Long dresses or short hems? Bright colors or pastels? Your fashion guide to the Derby 2023 To help you keep up with the Spring 2023 fashion news, here are the top trends we saw parade at Caesars Southern Indiana. Bright, bold and neon colors took over the catwalk The spring color palette features saturated and vibrant colors ranging from royal blue to chartreuse to magenta; there are also some fun, updated twists on ’90s neon. We’ve seen new ways to wear these colors in matching, contrasting, and tonal combinations. Tropical and “on vacation” vibes reigned supreme Some of this season’s playful prints and breezy shapes make you feel like you’re on an instant vacation. We’ve seen resort-inspired looks that could work for many destinations. Menswear takes things up a notch for the 2023 Kentucky Derby We all know that on Kentucky Derby Day, the guys put as much effort into their looks as the ladies. Clothing pulled from the Dillards Mens store included fabulous Kentucky Derby suits and even stylish evening looks for him. Don’t skimp on those high-end accessories either, gentlemen! You can like:How to nail your 2023 Kentucky Derby outfit with the latest menswear trends Ultra-feminine looks and soft florals are on the menu This season’s ultra-feminine looks range from edgy suits and sheer fabrics to soft florals. “After a long absence, gaucho pants have made a comeback,” Fellingham said. “Also, looser, more refined shorts, which are part of a suit, will be popular this season.” Mini, midi or maxi? Everything is allowed with hems A few words about hemming, they’re everywhere for Kentucky Derby spring fashion. “Either a lot shorter, a lot longer or 12 o’clock,” Fellingham said. “There are so many long maxi dresses for day and night. I would say it’s a very popular trend, but really, whatever your length, it’s on trend.” Red carpet ready with sparkles and ruffles for daytime looks The sparkle, ruffles and big bows result in memorable dresses and evening wear ready for your next photo shoot. But why limit the glow to after hours? “Shiny, pearly fabrics for daytime and sequins for daytime are another big trend,” the show’s producer said. “The fabrics that you traditionally only wore after 5 p.m. are now appearing much earlier in the day. This is another example of what we saw last year, ‘there are no more rules in the fashion.'” You can like:Looking for the perfect Kentucky Derby hat? Here are more than 10 milliners to discover Contact Kirby Adams at kadams@courier-journal.com or follow her on Twitter at @kirbylouisville.

