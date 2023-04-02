PROJECT New York returns to lead contemporary menswear markets with three-day fashion event, July 17-19, 2023

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / PROJECT New York will return to its downtown roots and bring the intersection of community, culture and fashion to life with its return at Iron 23, recently expanded to a three-day show from July 17 to 19, 2023. Presenting a new point of view for the contemporary market in an intimate setting.
PROJECT New York offers a very neat presentation of brands of ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories for men. Attracting an exclusive audience of key retailers, thought leaders and influential voices to North America’s fashion capital, PROJECT NY will also feature a program of live musical, educational and artistic experiences that capture the essence of New York fashion, providing attendees with more opportunities to capitalize on new and emerging trends and respond to ever-changing consumer interests.
“SoHo, 5th Avenue, Bryant Park; NYC is the hub of fashion and culture. The place where future trends are everyday wardrobe and the sidewalk is our red carpet. Project New York is the hub to openly express your love for fashion and the city in an intimate setting at Iron23.” said Edwina Kulego, Vice President Menswear and International at Informa Markets Fashion “PROJECT New York provides a space for expression and design where brands and buyers converge to drive creativity, community and commerce in the menswear market by emphasizing fluid fashion and streetwear categories.”
Last season’s runway showcased an incredible range of new and established contemporary brands including OAS, Rails, Quartz Co. Outerwear, WANT Le Essentiels, Officine Creative, Paraboot France, NMB New York, Alpha Industries, Gilded Age Denim, Tricker’s , Tateossian London, GH Bass, Goodlife Clothing, Guillermo Bravo, No One Clothier, Jasper Los Angeles, Samuel Zelig, Jagvi, etc.
Buyers from Westerlind, Beams Japan, Neiman Marcus, Stag Provisions, Goose Barnacle, J-Crew, Ron Herman, Dover Street Market, Nordstrom, SAKS Fifth Avenue, Blue In Green, Rothmans, Hills of Kerrisdale, American Rag, KITH, Iron Shop Provisions, Steadbrook, Homme Essential, Kafka Mercantile (UK), ShopBop, Cueva, Bill Hallman, Patron of The New, Hatchet Supply participated in the January edition of PROJECT New York.
Information on participating brands, retailers, press and on-site experiences will be available in the coming weeks. Please visit www.projectfashionevents.com for more information and follow @projectshow for more events and exclusive content.
ABOUT THE PROJECT
Representing the latest and future in contemporary men’s and women’s apparel, footwear and accessories, PROJECT is where domestic and international shoppers go to be inspired by high-end brands, find relevant intermediary brands and connect with like-minded people. industry thought leaders and fashion insiders. Through an amalgamation of community, education, media and experiences, PROJECT propels key trends for the next season, generates global awareness and ultimately drives commerce. For more information, please visit www.projectfashionevents.com.
ABOUT INFORMA FASHION MARKETS
Informa Markets Fashion, part of Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF) connects and inspires the global fashion community through online experiences, industry insights and… global fashion trade events including MAGIC, COTERIE, PROJECT and SOURCING at MAGIC. From more efficient manufacturing and supply chain opportunities to discovering inspiring collections and the latest trends in apparel, footwear and accessories, Informa Markets Fashion’s diverse portfolio supports the entire ecosystem of fashion, fostering innovation and stimulating creativity throughout the year. For more information on upcoming events, please visit: www.findfashionevents.com
