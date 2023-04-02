Dior’s Gateway to India – The New York Times

Ah, the symbolism. Around 850 local and international celebrities, artists, editors and influencers (and editor-influencers, as they increasingly become one and the same) gathered in Mumbai outside the historic India Gate on Thursday evening as multicolored lights played on the nearby Taj Mahal Palace hotel and cool breezes blew off the Arabian Sea. They were there for the first official Dior show in the country, smartphones in hand to blast selfies around the world.

The arch was covered with a 12-foot-tall embroidered Toran, the Hindu door hanging that traditionally welcomes guests. The track was divided by elaborate renderings of floral art and twinkling lights. Outside, hundreds of young women had waited for hours to catch a glimpse of Mile and Apo, Thai actors and Dior guests. A live band played. And out came 99 looks, a hymn to the country and its artisans (and India’s opportunity as a luxury market) in the form of a pre-fall collection, embellished with a few special additions .

Even against the backdrop of destination salons that have mushroomed since Covid restrictions lifted Gucci in Seoul; Chanel in Dakar, Senegal; Dior Men in Giza, Egypt was a big deal. And not just because of the hoo-ha, the distance and the expense involved.

Not even because of the clothes, which mix familiar Indian aesthetic tropes with familiar dioricisms while dancing on the edge of cliché (one of the traps that often trip up Western brands trying to pay homage to host countries): think of madras and the toile de Jouy; sari-wrapped skirts and soft jackets with Nehru collars; neutral tones that gave way to fuchsia, marigold and chartreuse. Think less of the Bollywood fantasy and more of the world traveler, roaming Agra in pearl necklaces and flat sandals.