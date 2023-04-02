Fashion
Dior’s Gateway to India – The New York Times
Ah, the symbolism. Around 850 local and international celebrities, artists, editors and influencers (and editor-influencers, as they increasingly become one and the same) gathered in Mumbai outside the historic India Gate on Thursday evening as multicolored lights played on the nearby Taj Mahal Palace hotel and cool breezes blew off the Arabian Sea. They were there for the first official Dior show in the country, smartphones in hand to blast selfies around the world.
The arch was covered with a 12-foot-tall embroidered Toran, the Hindu door hanging that traditionally welcomes guests. The track was divided by elaborate renderings of floral art and twinkling lights. Outside, hundreds of young women had waited for hours to catch a glimpse of Mile and Apo, Thai actors and Dior guests. A live band played. And out came 99 looks, a hymn to the country and its artisans (and India’s opportunity as a luxury market) in the form of a pre-fall collection, embellished with a few special additions .
Even against the backdrop of destination salons that have mushroomed since Covid restrictions lifted Gucci in Seoul; Chanel in Dakar, Senegal; Dior Men in Giza, Egypt was a big deal. And not just because of the hoo-ha, the distance and the expense involved.
Not even because of the clothes, which mix familiar Indian aesthetic tropes with familiar dioricisms while dancing on the edge of cliché (one of the traps that often trip up Western brands trying to pay homage to host countries): think of madras and the toile de Jouy; sari-wrapped skirts and soft jackets with Nehru collars; neutral tones that gave way to fuchsia, marigold and chartreuse. Think less of the Bollywood fantasy and more of the world traveler, roaming Agra in pearl necklaces and flat sandals.
And then realize that, nonetheless, the show raised the stakes for everyone involved.
For many local guests, the show was an acknowledgment of the importance of India and its aesthetic traditions, although some commentators saw the idea that such Western approval was even desirable as simply another version of colonialism. It’s a very exciting time, said Sonam Babani, 31, who was one of the first Indian influencers to work with Dior when she started eight years ago. It’s time for India to be on the map of the fashion scene.
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday agreed. I don’t think there is anything more iconic than that, she said. While Indian embroiderers have long supplied French luxury houses, the relationship has remained in the shadows. (And there have been allegations of exploitation in the supply chain.)
For Maria Grazia Chiuri, artistic director of Dior womenswear, the show was a dream.
Ms. Chiuri has been involved in India, and in particular its embroiderers, since 1992, when Vinod Maganlal Shah of Chanakya Ateliers first came to Italy to explore working with luxury brands. At the time, Ms. Chiuri was an accessories designer at Fendi, and, she says, embroidery was not very fashionable. Minimalism and deconstruction were in order.
But a relationship began which deepened upon her arrival at Dior in 2016, and since then Ms. Chiuri has worked regularly with Karishma Swali, the artistic director of the Chanakya workshops, as well as with the Chanakya School of Craft association, which trains women as embroiderers (traditionally a male profession in India). Ms. Chiuri has incorporated their work into her collections, just as she incorporates into her agenda the idea that artisans from other countries deserve the same platform as the small hands of haute couture.
The rapprochement between Chanakya and Dior was great, said Anuradha Mahindra, founder and editor-in-chief of Verve magazine, but the key would be that it will really grow, reverberate and sustain.
Certainly, for the industry, the show was a sign that brands were once again trying to gain access to the Indian luxury market, long hanging like a golden ring out of reach. It is an economic powerhouse full of promise and wealth that they have not quite managed to penetrate, thwarted by national regulations as well as proprietary aesthetic traditions. Dior currently only has two stores nationwide.
And for Dior itself, where Delphine Arnault, the eldest child of Bernard Arnault, architect of the LVMH luxury empire, recently took the reins as chief executive, it was a major coup.
After all, pre-fall (which refers to collections hitting stores in May and June) doesn’t traditionally get the big road show treatment. It’s usually reserved for cruise collections (these are the ones that arrive in November and December). And indeed, Dior will have another big show in May for his cruise line. It is alongside the couture collections in January and July, and ready-to-wear in February and September. It’s a big show, on average, every month and a half.
And that’s an important flex; a sign that the luxury giants may be entering a new arms race for eyeballs, experiences and attention.
In this context, this show was not only a gateway to India. Like Pharrell Williams’ appointment as designer of Louis Vuitton menswear (Louis Vuitton being a sister brand to Dior in the LVMH stable), it was a gateway to the next stage of global fashiontainment. Dazzled, they were all crossing. And after? Gucci on the moon?
I bet somewhere a brand talks about it.
