There are some shops I tend to avoid in SoHowell, I’m trying to avoid SoHo altogether at this point – as it’s now dubbed the New Times Square. But when my hand is forced to make the inevitable trip to New York’s inescapable fashion mecca, I avoid a certain alley for fear of running into specific groups.
SoHo has become overrun with over-the-top tropes. The TikTok fashion girls descending from their West Village apartments in their Hailey Biebercapsule closet-inspired outfits, the foodies waiting outside the latest pop-up or whimsical window display, and the rest of us: trying to sift through the crowds just to cross the street. New York, you gotta love it.
Among the herd, waiting in front of Aime Leon Dore or leaving the Carhartt store lamenting the old Suprême on Lafayette, the beautiful days of kith, or the Rowing Blazers Summer 19 parties, are the fashion boys. Dressed in tailored pants with meticulously ironed pleats and artfully worn New Balances (or, heaven forbid, ASICS), there’s no doubt they look good. Unfortunately, these days, they all look the same: like something from the mind of Teddy Santis.
But go a few blocks south and you’ll reach TikTok’s new favorite NYC neighborhood: Dimes Square, a few blocks perched between the LES, Chinatown and Two Bridges. This is where people go for seriously fits. What is Clandestine but a track? It’s the Berghain Manhattan…and there’s nothing more humbling than showing up and finding out you’re in great shape there.
Honestly, I commend anyone who makes an effort with their overall aesthetic. These days, committing fully to your heart of choice is one of the only reprieves we have from the existential fear that otherwise awaits us. So in our silly little closets we retreat, finding solace in expressing ourselves through the Big Fits.
You see Big Fits on the increasingly men’s tracks. You see it in your amazingly stylish dad pics of favorite celebrities Looking at you, Seth Rogan. But how big can a fit be if everyone wears it?
At some point, does a good style start to feel basic even though it’s timeless?
These are the questions that drive me to seek out smaller, underrated brands to support. No matter how much I salivate at each Aime Leon Dore campaign, it feels kind of hokey when everyone at McNally Jackson or Blank St. Coffee is also wearing the same cut.
Supporting smaller designers is also more likely to be more sustainable. A smaller batch of clothes usually means local production and higher quality items. These are the boxes that under-recognized brands need to check for me to determine if they are legit. I cannot be caught in a counterfeit shipped directly from Aliexpress.
And because gendered fashion is dead, some of my favorite brands are men’s brands. So whether you’re a guy looking to dress better, or someone else looking for androgynous picks from emerging designers: look no further. Don’t let anyone try to tell you that menswear is boring or boring. These are some of the brands that prove them wrong
Samuel Zelig
Think: Predict for the people. Known for their patchwork designs and iconic designs like LAs Sycamore Ave and references to classic sculptures, these eclectic yet timeless pieces are sure to have people stopping you on the streets to give you compliments. Plus, you can get the Bode look without the Bode price tag and without looking like a Harry Styles wannabe.
AGBOBLY (formerly known as Black Boy Knits)
Brands like Wales Bonner established the sporty, preppy Caribbean-inspired aesthetic. This brand pulls a barge out of this book with an inspired line of made-to-order knit cardigans. The brand has now grown, keeping its characteristic eclectic style. You can even find him on the exclusive trunkshow hosted by Moda Operandi x Fifteen Percent Pledge!
THAMES MMXX
Thames has a growing fan base in his hometown of London, but they should be a household name. Their regal designs and excellent materials put a new spin on classic British quality by combining new trends with timeless styles.
Earl’s Collection
One of those basketball-inspired brands that aren’t just screen-printed t-shirts: Earls has it all. From lightweight button-down shirts to embroidered hoodies, every design is exciting. From a running capsule to the new floral collection, their prints are never plain or overdone, bringing something new to your fit that you won’t find everywhere you look.
William Ellery
In the gorp-core? This brand of expedition clothing will suit you perfectly. With vibrant colors, nature-inspired designs, and utilitarian quality, lovers of the outdoors and outdoor aesthetics will feel like a kid in a candy store browsing their selections.
