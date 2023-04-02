Bankrupt New York fashion brand’s sales reps ordered to return commissions

A New York bankruptcy trustee has ordered dozens of former salespeople from Worth Collection, a New York-based high-end women’s clothing brand that went bankrupt three years ago, to repay tens of thousands dollars in commissions they earned shortly before the company collapsed.

Stunned stylists who worked as independent contractors for Worth Collection — which catered to professional women at trunk shows that were usually held at stylists’ homes or in showrooms — were ordered to spit out the commissions by US bankruptcy trustee Douglas Tabachnik, according to court documents.

Some 62 stylists learned of the shocking news last week, with many receiving offers in the mail to settle their five-figure debt before being sued. In total, about 200 stylists are affected by the administrators’ claim, said Michele Baena, chief stylist at Worth Collections, which is being sued for $52,000.

Most women have already spent their money and haven’t dragged it around, Baena told the Post. Being slapped with this is very painful – I’ve never been sued in my entire life.

We are angry and in shock, added Worth’s former stylist Andrea Greenspan, who Tabachnik demanded to repay $19,000 in commissions. There are women who are widowed, divorced or single mothers supporting their families and need to hire lawyers now.







Andrea Greenspan was asked to repay $19,000 in commissions she earned selling Worth Collection clothing to her clients. Andrea Greenspan

Founded in 1991, Worth Collection regularly advertised its appointment shopping in Town & Country and was a profitable business, according to stylists and the media. It was acquired by private equity firm New Water Capital, LP in 2016.

Four years later, in February 2020, the brand was forced into Chapter 7 by creditors. New Water took on $20 million in debt to buy the company for $40 million, according to a WWD report. New Water did not respond to requests for comment.

At its peak, Worth Collection had approximately 1,400 stylists across the country. He held annual meetings for stylists, including at the Waldorf Astoria, Greenspan said. The brand also operated a chain of outlets called W that offered off-season duds. All clothes had a Worth or W label.

As the company’s lender went out of business, stylists were offered higher commission rates of up to 50% to sell through inventory at deeply discounted prices, according to court documents.







Many Worth Collection stylists have used their home as a showroom for clothing. Andrea Greenspan

The trustee argues that the liquidation was made for the benefit of the bank, which had no intention of reimbursing the garment manufacturers. The trustee also claims the stylists were aware of the company’s financial problems and had inside information about the proposed bankruptcy filing.

Not so, say stylists.

The bank asked the president of Worths, who asked the stylists in numerous emails to keep selling, said Baena, who had worked for Worth for 11 years. We were selling over a season so that we could receive higher commissions, but we had no knowledge of a bankruptcy.

Greenspan said she learned the company was closing as she headed to a preview of the company’s spring apparel in Charleston, South Carolina.

We were told Worth was looking for buyers for the business, she added.







The Worth Collection on display at an event at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel. Andrea Greenspan

I was on my way to the airport when I got a call saying the show was down and this business was closing, she said. Wed just spent money on hotels and plane tickets.

In a Wednesday interview with The Post, Tabachnik responded that former sales reps aren’t the only ones being burned in the liquidation.

“Unfortunately there are a lot of casualties when a company files for bankruptcy,” Tabachnik said. “These people received money that perhaps should have been paid to a supplier who was also unaware that the company would not be able to pay their bills. The purpose of the bankruptcy code is to fairly distribute inequity.

Bankruptcy regulations allow creditors to look back and question payments made by a business 90 days before filing for bankruptcy protection, but in this case it seems cumbersome to go after. to sales representatives, said Adam Stein-Sapir, portfolio manager of Pioneer Funding Groupwhich focuses on distressed debt.

These women were not company executives and should not be expected to know that the commissions they were receiving were at the expense of the salespeople, Stein-Sapir said.

“There are pretty strong collection powers available to the trustee,” Stein-Sapir said. “You can’t run away from this.”