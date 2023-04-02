Top Fashion Stories of the Week: March 31

This week, the fashion industry offered plenty to discuss. On the track, Dior staged its Pre-Fall 2023 designs next to India’s Gateway landmark in Mumbai, launching a collection celebrating the country’s influence on fashion. In stores around the world, Louis Vuitton launched the second drop of its Yayoi Kusama collaboration, featuring a slew of playful leather accessories and ready-to-wear items. And on social media, BTS stars RM and Jung Kook have been named the new ambassadors for Bottega Veneta and Calvin Klein, respectively.

All the while, Levi’s announced it would use AI-generated models to showcase its designs online, and adidas withdrew its opposition to a Black Lives Matter campaign group that trademarked a three-legged logo. bands. Gucci, meanwhile, revealed a new partnership with the company behind Bored Ape Yacht Club.

Below, Hypebeast has rounded up the best fashion stories of the week so you can stay up to date on industry trends.

Dior staged its pre-Fall 2023 collection in India





For pre-fall 2023,Dior i setts designs on the move next to the India Gate landmark in Mumbai, a city for which creative director Maria Grazia Chiurichérie has a deep and longstanding affinity. For more than 20 years, the visionary has maintained a working friendship with Karishma Swali, director of the Chanakya workshops and the Chanakya School of Craft in Mumbai, a place of exchange, study and emancipation for many women in the region. Through next season’s garments, Chiuri seeks to champion India’s rich history and shine a light on the country’s influence in its fashion and industries in general.

The collection dives into the archives of French fashion houses in particular, those dating back to April 1962, when the artistic director at the time, Marc Bohan, traveled to India, in particular to Mumbai and Delhi, to initiate conversations between the France and India. At the time, Bohans’ international escapades marked a new era for Dior, one that invited a younger clientele and a more modern approach to design into the House.

Browse the full collection here.

Louis Vuitton launches the second drop of its Yayoi Kusama collaboration





Louis Vuitton has officially released the second drop of its Yayoi Kusama collaboration.

As part of a campaign called “Creating Infinity”, the French fashion house has lifted the curtain on its team’s next installment with the famous Japanese artist. The second drop was initially teased with a slew of images featuring Justin Timberlake, highlighting leather accessories featuring Kusama’s signature designs, including the Nihonga-style pumpkin as well as colorful faces, flowers and infinite points.

The second delivery includes a selection of clothing for women and men, all brought to life by Kusama’s vibrant graphics. This go-around sees a slew of laid-back silhouettes, including a slew of beach-ready, denim-filled ensembles, as well as a varsity jacket featuring embroidery of Kusama’s colorful faces.

Take a look at the second drop of the Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama collaboration here.

Levi’s announced it would “supplement human models” with AI-generated models





Levi’s has partnered with artificial intelligence company Lalaland.ai to create digitally-made models to wear its clothes.

Later this year, we plan to test this technology using AI-generated models to complement human models, increasing the number and diversity of our models for our products in a sustainable way, the announcement says.

Lalaland.ai, which was founded in 2019 in Amsterdam, uses AI to create “hyperrealistic models of every body type, age, height and skin color” for brands and retailers. The company says its virtual models are “inclusive” and provide a more personal and sustainable online shopping experience.

Currently, Levi’s website and app only show one model wearing the products, although AI intends to feature the products on models of all skin tones, sizes and ages.

While AI will likely never fully replace human models for us, we’re excited about the potential capabilities it can give us for consumer experience, said Amy Gershkoff Bolles, global head of digital and technology strategy. emerging at Levi. We view fashion and technology as both an art and a science, and we are delighted to partner with Lalaland.ai, a company with high-quality technology that can help us continue our journey towards a more diverse and inclusive customer.

adidas has withdrawn its opposition to the three-stripe design of Black Lives Matter





adidas has officially withdrawn its complaint against a Black Lives Matter campaign group that filed a trademark for a logo featuring a trio of parallel stripes. A spokesperson for the brand said adidas will withdraw its opposition to the Black Lives MatterGlobal Network Foundations trademark application as soon as possible.

adidas originally filed its complaint with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on Monday, saying the organization’s logo was “likely to cause confusion” over its famous three-stripe iconography. Additionally, the brand said it would “dilute the distinctiveness” of its own insignia.

adidas declined to comment on the situation to Hypebeast. Learn more here.

Matthieu Blazy Named BTS’ RM New Bottega Veneta Ambassador





BTS star RM is officially the face of Bottega Veneta.

The fashion label’s creative director, Matthieu Blazy, took to social media to congratulate the K-pop superstar for his role as ambassador. Notably, the announcement marks a crucial milestone for RM and Bottega Veneta, as the singer is the luxury brand’s first and only ambassador. On Instagram, Blazy revealed the news with an image of RM wearing a plaid shirt and denim pants, with the brand’s new brown leather Andiamo bag. Blazy wrote, Andiamo! Welcome to the family.”

RM responded to the news with his own message, writing, So happy to be part of the Bottega family! See the announcement post here.

BTS’s Jung Kook Named New Global Calvin Klein Ambassador





After dropping Michael B. Jordans Spring 2023 campaign last month, Calvin Klein returned this week to name its new global ambassador: BTSJung Kook. As the latest star to keep scantily clad in the quintessential underwear and denims of American fashion brands, the K-pop sensation kicks off its big-ticket partnership with CK with its own Spring 2023 campaign.

Shot by Park Jong Ha, the wearable imagery sees Jung Kook wearing the brand’s fresh cuts, including ’90s straight denim and skinny jeans, relaxed fit denim shirt, oversized denim jacket and t-shirt. Relaxed fit standard logo crew neck shirt.

“I’ve been a long time fan of Calvin Klein and I’m thrilled to be their new global ambassador,” Jung Kook said. This partnership is very special because the Calvin Klein heritage and brand values ​​resonate with me. My music is how I communicate with my fans around the world, and I see this partnership as an opportunity to connect with them in a new way. I’m incredibly excited for people to see a new side of me in this first campaign for the brand.

See Jung Kook’s full campaign here.

Gucci partners with the company behind Bored Ape Yacht Club





Gucci has established a multi-year partnership with Yuga Labs, the blockchain technology company developing some of the most prominent digital NFTs and collectibles, including Bored Ape Yacht Club, CryptoPunks, Meebits and fictional digital fashion store 10KTF. The web3 imprint is also responsible for Otherside, a Bored Ape-inspired metaverse game in which Gucci aims to establish a presence.