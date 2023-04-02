The high-end clothing brand, Erverte Paris announces a wide opening on the European market





Erverte Paris, a sustainable clothing brand made in France announces its expansion plan on the European market. Paris, France, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sustainable clothing brand made in France, Erverte Paris, announces a major expansion with the aim of penetrating the European market. The company’s goal is to show its commitment to sustainability to a wider audience. Erverte Paris produces high-end men’s clothing made from natural fibers in France. The name “Erverte” stands for Green Era in French, signifying their dedication to a greener future, with its materials coming from renewable sources and environmentally friendly production processes. Acquired has long been committed to sustainable fashion, and now with its expansion into the European market, Erverte Paris plans to bring its unique fashion and exceptional quality to customers across the continent. The brand believes that the European market is perfectly suited to its eco-responsible and sustainable fashion. Additionally, there has been a demand for ethically produced and eco-friendly fashion choices around the world. The company is committed to fostering a green era for the fashion industry, one garment at a time. Its collections are sustainable and eco-responsible, made in France from high quality 100% natural fibers without the addition of synthetic products. Their products are free of synthetic fibers which, when washed, produce plastic microfibers, a major contributor to plastic waste in our oceans. The brand’s commitment to sustainability and quality will resonate with European consumers, who are increasingly sourcing fashion that is environmentally friendly and ethically produced. The brand carefully selects its materials from natural and renewable sources and favors environmentally friendly production processes. With its preference for quality over quantity, minimalism and elegance, the brand is committed to sustainability within the fashion industry. Ervertes creations celebrate the natural beauty of France through a versatile, functional and timeless minimalist style. The story continues We are proud to announce our expansion into the European market and are confident to guarantee our customers’ complete satisfaction with every garment. All the clothes are imagined, designed and manufactured in France. The fact that the clothes are made in France guarantees high quality working conditions because France is a country with some of the highest working conditions. Producing Ervertes garments locally reduces their environmental impact as all products are shipped locally, resulting in reduced carbon emissions. Erverte takes a holistic approach with an emphasis on respecting the lives of every person the brand works with, says Marc Franck Garcia, Founder and CEO of Erverte Paris. Acquired Paris intends to work in close collaboration with its partners and customers throughout Europe. With a focus on natural fibers and environmentally friendly production, Erverte Paris is poised to make a significant impact on the European fashion market. By choosing Erverte Paris, customers are investing in clothes that are both stylish and sustainable, and they are joining the brand in its journey towards a more sustainable future for fashion. We believe that our expansion into the European market is an exciting opportunity for us to share our commitment to sustainability with a wider audience,” added Marc Franck Garcia. Media contact Name: Marc Garcia Email: marc.garcia@erverte.com

