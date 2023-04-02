Local business owners step in

Customers come from all over the world to watch the best golfers in the world compete for a green jacket at Augusta National. However, many customers may be wondering what to wear to one of golf’s biggest games, the annual Masters Tournament.

Becky Jackson, owner of Gentry Mens Shop in Augusta, said the fashion for the Masters specifically at the Par 3 tournament isn’t what it used to be.

It’s so different from what it was, Jackson said. Par 3 used to be a party and everyone dressed to perfection. Even if we just have to go [to the tournament] for a day, we were planning our outfits for each day of Masters week, just to get to work.

As a teenager and in her twenties, Jackson said she remembered dressing up for the event.

We had sneakers and now everyone wore tennis shoes. It’s really different, she says. It’s no longer the fashion party it used to be, but the locals are still dressed in Par 3.

Here are some tips on what to wear for the 2023 Masters Tournament:

Keep your feet, the course is not flat

Hannah Bassali, owner of The Swank Company at Augusta, said the course is very hilly and customers should keep that in mind when choosing shoes.

I would definitely wear some kind of tennis shoe because there’s a lot of walking and it’s very hilly,” Bassali said. You can try wearing something a little more fashionable or you can just wear your favorite sneakers. I think no matter what, I would prioritize comfort when it comes to your feet.

Jackson said tennis shoes are common, but her store has plenty of options for male customers looking to up their look.

[Men] usually wear some type of tennis shoe, but we have excellent [dress] shoes you can wear on the course like Florsheim, Johnston & Murphy and TB Phelps would all be great. We also have some Sebago [boat shoes] LEFT.

Dress the room

Bassali, who has lived in Augusta since 2008 and played in the tournament, said a sundress or golf skirt would be appropriate for female patrons throughout the week.

For Par 3, Bassali said a maxi dress would be perfect for women looking to make a statement.

A fun dress or cute romper would also be a great outfit to wear, she said. I love adding a straw hat to make sure you block the sun from your face and it looks really cute too.

Jackson said the men typically wore shorts and golf shirts for the event. However, she said sometimes they also like to make a fashion statement.

Well sell plaid madras pants or seersucker pants and shorts, she said.

Bassali warned customers to dress according to the weather.

I would also make sure to dress for the weather, she said. Sometimes it can be very hot. Sometimes that can be very cool. You can also bring a rain jacket.

What not to wear

Here are some Augusta National requirements requires patrons to follow:

Appropriate clothing/shoes must be worn at all times;

Backpacks, bags and purses larger than 10 x 10 x 12 (in their natural state) are prohibited;

Golf shoes with metal spikes are prohibited; And,

Devices such as fitness trackers and electronic watches are allowed.

Buy local

Local customers or visitors can visit Swank or Gentry for appropriate masters clothing and accessories.

Bassali said when buying for the spring, Swank is keeping the Masters in mind.

For the tournament we try to have a selection of sundresses and we sell a jacket called the Fillmore Jacket which is a lightweight windproof and waterproof jacket, she said. It’s very flattering and can be dressed up, but it’s also very functional.

Swank also has a Departure Time Collectionwhich offers golf-related accessories.

We always have some kind of golf earrings and we have tiny bags that you can take to the course,” Bassali said.

Jackson said their biggest sellers are their hats.

You must have a hat for The Masters, she said. If the sun is out [and you dont have a hat]you can burn yourself.

She added that her shop offers socks with golfers, fun shorts with palm trees, straw hats, caps and high-quality golf shirts from Italy.

Jackson said there were even gamblers’ wives who shopped there while they were in town.

Gary Players’ wife came to buy him hats, she said.