Fashion
Local business owners step in
Customers come from all over the world to watch the best golfers in the world compete for a green jacket at Augusta National. However, many customers may be wondering what to wear to one of golf’s biggest games, the annual Masters Tournament.
Becky Jackson, owner of Gentry Mens Shop in Augusta, said the fashion for the Masters specifically at the Par 3 tournament isn’t what it used to be.
It’s so different from what it was, Jackson said. Par 3 used to be a party and everyone dressed to perfection. Even if we just have to go [to the tournament] for a day, we were planning our outfits for each day of Masters week, just to get to work.
As a teenager and in her twenties, Jackson said she remembered dressing up for the event.
We had sneakers and now everyone wore tennis shoes. It’s really different, she says. It’s no longer the fashion party it used to be, but the locals are still dressed in Par 3.
Here are some tips on what to wear for the 2023 Masters Tournament:
Keep your feet, the course is not flat
Hannah Bassali, owner of The Swank Company at Augusta, said the course is very hilly and customers should keep that in mind when choosing shoes.
I would definitely wear some kind of tennis shoe because there’s a lot of walking and it’s very hilly,” Bassali said. You can try wearing something a little more fashionable or you can just wear your favorite sneakers. I think no matter what, I would prioritize comfort when it comes to your feet.
Jackson said tennis shoes are common, but her store has plenty of options for male customers looking to up their look.
[Men] usually wear some type of tennis shoe, but we have excellent [dress] shoes you can wear on the course like Florsheim, Johnston & Murphy and TB Phelps would all be great. We also have some Sebago [boat shoes] LEFT.
Dress the room
Bassali, who has lived in Augusta since 2008 and played in the tournament, said a sundress or golf skirt would be appropriate for female patrons throughout the week.
For Par 3, Bassali said a maxi dress would be perfect for women looking to make a statement.
A fun dress or cute romper would also be a great outfit to wear, she said. I love adding a straw hat to make sure you block the sun from your face and it looks really cute too.
Jackson said the men typically wore shorts and golf shirts for the event. However, she said sometimes they also like to make a fashion statement.
Well sell plaid madras pants or seersucker pants and shorts, she said.
Bassali warned customers to dress according to the weather.
I would also make sure to dress for the weather, she said. Sometimes it can be very hot. Sometimes that can be very cool. You can also bring a rain jacket.
Who patrols the Masters:A look at who patrols the annual Masters Tournament, traffic around the event
Other Augusta courses:Local golf courses brace for wave of Masters visitors
What not to wear
Here are some Augusta National requirements requires patrons to follow:
- Appropriate clothing/shoes must be worn at all times;
- Backpacks, bags and purses larger than 10 x 10 x 12 (in their natural state) are prohibited;
- Golf shoes with metal spikes are prohibited; And,
- Devices such as fitness trackers and electronic watches are allowed.
Buy local
Local customers or visitors can visit Swank or Gentry for appropriate masters clothing and accessories.
Bassali said when buying for the spring, Swank is keeping the Masters in mind.
For the tournament we try to have a selection of sundresses and we sell a jacket called the Fillmore Jacket which is a lightweight windproof and waterproof jacket, she said. It’s very flattering and can be dressed up, but it’s also very functional.
Swank also has a Departure Time Collectionwhich offers golf-related accessories.
We always have some kind of golf earrings and we have tiny bags that you can take to the course,” Bassali said.
Jackson said their biggest sellers are their hats.
You must have a hat for The Masters, she said. If the sun is out [and you dont have a hat]you can burn yourself.
She added that her shop offers socks with golfers, fun shorts with palm trees, straw hats, caps and high-quality golf shirts from Italy.
Jackson said there were even gamblers’ wives who shopped there while they were in town.
Gary Players’ wife came to buy him hats, she said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.augustachronicle.com/story/news/local/2023/03/31/what-to-wear-to-the-masters-local-business-owners-weigh-in/69980486007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Reviews | The painful lesson Donald Trump could learn from R. Kelly and Michael Avenatti
- Roehrich and Puetz guide NDSU baseball past South Dakota State, 5-4
- ‘Daniel Sea leads The L Word’s trans campaign
- ‘An outrage’: Pence reacts to Trump’s accusation
- China will take center stage in the world
- Arvind Kejriwal mocked RTI law, Gujarat High Court says
- The Secretary General of the Bahrain Olympic Committee visits the table tennis team
- Dior turns Mumbai’s Gateway of India into a fashion ramp
- Anthony Joshua V Jermaine Franklin: Why the heavyweight boxer won’t quit
- Trump indicted by New York grand jury, due to appear on Tuesday
- Canceling playing at the U-20 World Cup, Indonesian President Joko Widodo asks the Indonesian U-20 national team to stand up
- What’s the latest on UK mortgage rates? – UK Forbes Advisor