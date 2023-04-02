Dior turns Mumbai’s Gateway of India into a fashion ramp





By RAFIQ MAQBOOL https://apnews.com/article/dior-mumbai-india-fashion-show-81356d9b46a7d085a6a6dceb73af127e MUMBAI (AP) In a glittering splash of luxury fashion on Thursday, Dior transformed Mumbai’s grand landmark at India’s Gate into a runway laden with stardom, beauty and craftsmanship. Flanked by the iconic, brightly lit Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, the spectacular backdrop has become the heritage site in India’s entertainment and business capital in a mix of color and style as models lined up to showcase the Parisian fashion houses’ pre-Fall 2023 collection. The track, lined with traditional Indian floral patterns, rang out with fusion beats from live musicians as Indian arts and crafts took center stage from creative director Maria Grazia Chiuris. collection. The range included silk dresses, evening coats and sari-inspired skirts that referenced traditional Indian silhouettes. The show opened with a range of neutrals, subtly shifting to forest green before giving way to a burst of bright colors and patterns. All the while, most models sported pearl necklaces wrapped around their necks. I personally wanted to celebrate and showcase the incredible knowledge that India offers the international fashion world in the field of embroidery, the mastery of the artisans who continue to work in this craft and the commitment of the founders of Chanakyas to preserve the history and culture of India, represented by each embroidery technique, Chiuri said in an Instagram post. Dior has a long association with India through the Mumbai-based Chanakya workshop, which works with artisans and disadvantaged women. The show brought the spotlight back to India’s luxury fashion market where major Western fashion brands like Pierre Cardin, Yves Saint Laurent and Valentino have presented their collections in the past. India, now the world’s fifth largest economy, has always been known for its intricate embroidery art, opulent textiles and embellishments. With a young and ambitious middle class that has easy access to the internet and a growing number of uber-rich, it is rapidly emerging as a key consumer market for international fashion brands. Many Indian designers have also opened stores in global fashion capitals like New York and Dubai and showcased their collections during international fashion weeks. To flesh out the guest list, Dior has drawn on a range of high-profile guests from India and beyond. Bollywood actors in attendance included legendary Rekha, fashion icon Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anouchka Sharma, accompanied by her husband, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. Western or Indian-origin celebrities like Freida Pinto Simone Ashley of Bridgerton, sitarist Anoushka Shankar and Vanity Fair editor Radhika Jones took part in the show. Other guests included actor Maisie Williams from Game of Thrones and Thai actors Mile and Apo of KinnPorsche.

