Nothing Lasts Forever: How Exodus, Creative Director of Fashions, Will Shape the Industry

Towards the end of 2022, industry-shaping fashion news rolled out of European houses and American brands like an avalanche. In mid-November, Este Lauder announced a giant acquisition, the purchase of theTom Ford empire ina deal valued at $2.8 billion. Much of the media was still talking about it when, a few days later, Balenciaga found itself embroiled in controversy over two advertising campaigns. One included images of children holding teddy bears tied to leather bondage harnesses, and another included documents from the Supreme Court ruling citing the illegality of promoting child pornography. (BothBalenciaga Andworthycreative director of Balenciagas, apologized, and the branddescribed steps to avoid similar cases in the future.) Then came the news thatRaf Simons closed its eponymous brand after 27 years, and after that, Gucci andAlexander Michael went public with their split, with Michele stepping down as creative director after nearly eight years. While all of this was digested, fashion insiders and enthusiasts were still anticipatingDaniel Leeher first collection for Burberry, afterRicardo Tiscis exit from the bar and Lees leapt from Bottega Veneta, and looked forward to seeing who would make itVirgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton.

Fashion always reminds us that nothing is forever and that our business thrives on change, veteran fashion executive, consultant andProjects Tomorrow presidentJulie Gilartsaidvanity loungeat the end of last year.

At the start of the year, and following the fall 2023 season which concluded earlier this month in Paris, some of these changes had begun to take shape. Gucci and parent company Kering named former fashion director of ValentinoFrom Sarno Saturday as Michele’s successor, Balenciaga, also owned by Kering, presented a refined collection, and LVMH operatedPharrell Williams head of Louis Vuitton menswear. Just last week,Jeremy Scottannounced he was leaving Moschino after 10 years as creative director. The short-term and long-term impacts of these changes remain to be seen, but the upheavals speak volumes about the current state of fashion and where the industry might be headed.

That Michele left Gucci after a Spring 2023 show that didn’t necessarily sound like a swan song was a surprise, saysBach Mai, a New York designer who was nominated in 2022 by the Council of Fashion Designers of America Emerging Designer of the Year. He was so transformative for Gucci. He really made it his own and was so unique and consistent and clear in terms of this universe. Marked by rich textures, androgynous silhouettes and splashy reinterpretations of the double G logo, Micheles Gucci was hugely popular and commercially successful, but perhaps not suited to the brand’s future goals, fashion criticJoy of the eyes Assumed. Plus, notes Mai, Gucci likes to reinvent itself as a brand. You could even say it’s part of that Gucci DNA. The fall 2023 collection, designed by studio Gucci, featured nods to the past and present, such asTom FordMichele-esqueouterwear vintage and oversized horsebit bags. Anticipation has already started to build for the first De Sarnos collection, which will show in September for Spring 2024.

Notably missing from the New York schedule last season was Tom Ford, although news of Este Lauder’s acquisition still reverberated. I wasn’t surprised by the sale because it had been a conversation in the industry for a while that he might be looking to sell, saysSandra Diggs, CFDA President. Under the terms of the agreement, the Este Lauder companies will establish sole ownership of Tom Ford, while Ermenegildo Zegna and Marcolin will be licensees for fashion and eyewear, respectively. Este Lauder will continue to lead Tom Ford Beauty. It’s a real sign of change, says Gilhart. This is another type of acquisition that hasn’t happened before; you can no longer do business as usual. For Diggs, it’s also a major blow to American fashion. For an American designer to have that level of value reflected in their brand is a good thing, she says, adding that it’s an optimistic sign for those looking to sell or appeal to inventors. That says a lot about what American fashion designers have to offer.

Ford, says Mai, is not only a pioneer in heralding American glamor and for his groundbreaking work at Gucci, but also in defining the role of what a creative director is, in addition to just a designer. He was really one of the first to embody that.

The appointments of De Sarno at Gucci and Williams at Louis Vuitton placed two very different candidates for the job. Even some of those who dipped into the industry found themselves googling De Sarno when he was named creative director. Williams, on the other hand, has been a highly visible creative talent in music and fashion for over two decades. With no formal education or experience in a big house, his hiring came as a shock to many and raises some questions: in today’s fashion landscape, what makes a great creative director, and is- it possible for a person to meet all the expectations of a legendary house?

These are big jobs, and that comes with a lot of pressure, so [houses] need to look for people who can build a team and withstand that pressure, while also being creative, says Gilhart. So I think they are looking for people who are stable and able to create communities to address their current customers, but also to attract new ones. Virgil was a very good example. He brought in a new community, he could manage a creative team, he was engaged on social media, and he was super talented and understood marketing. While De Sarno spent 13 years at Valentino and previously designed for Dolce & Gabbana and Prada, Williams rose to fame primarily through music, though he co-founded streetwear brand Billionaire Boys Club, collaborated with several brands (including Louis Vuitton) and is considered an icon of modern style.

While Mai studied fashion design at both Parsons and the Institut Français de la Mode and worked in-house at Oscar de la Renta, Calvin Klein, Prabal Gurung and Maison Margielah, he doesn’t believe success of a creative director totally depends on the education and training of people. But it certainly gives a different perspective to view fashion, clothing making and the creative process, he says, and I think that trained eye and perspective should be valued more in our industry.

Regardless of background, running a brand is more exhausting than ever. While Simons hasn’t explicitly explained why he decided to shut down his eponymous label, keeping it afloat while simultaneously holding the No. 1 spot at other houses, previously Jil Sander, Dior and Calvin Klein, and currently as a co-creative director at Prada alongsideMiuccia Pradawas probably tough. The industry is too much now, says Oju. Instead of having a spring/summer collection and a fall/winter collection, you have to do spring/summer, fall/winter, pre-fall and resort. Then, on top of that, you have to do all those celebrity appearances, he adds, noting the many awards shows, galas, premieres and other red carpet events that demand designers’ time and attention. . It’s just too much.

Another reality facing brands and designers today, especially in the age of social media, is that apparel and accessories, no matter how well executed, are rarely enough to capture and hold attention. mass attention. Celebrities sitting in the front row, the scale of an in-house fashion show, and the content produced for social media are just a few factors that contribute to a brand’s visibility, and therefore viability.

In recent years, Demna at Balenciaga has pushed provocative and polarizing messages, both through design (heeled crocs And$2,090shopping bag interpretationsexample) and campaigns.

For Fall 2023, after the teddy bear and the imbroglio, Demna swung the pendulum in the opposite direction, showcasing oversized black suits, separates fashioned from deconstructed pants, and floral pleated dresses. The whole thing was presented in an unadorned white space, and in his runway notes, the designer said that fashion can no longer be seen as entertainment, but rather as an art of making clothes.

Going forward, the industry players I spoke to all saw an increasing number of consumers turning to smaller, emerging brands for these garments. Diggs namesBrandon Blackwood,Theophile, AndFe Christmas among New York designers currently making a dent in the industry. There have been so many opportunities for direct-to-consumer and e-commerce, Diggs says, noting that despite the production schedules and supply chains upended by COVID-19, it has also balanced some of the unequal relationships that exist between brands and large retailers. Additionally, adds Oju, in a social climate where people are increasingly concerned about brand ethics and sustainability, many are looking for designers who actually do their due diligence and produce clothes in a very ethical way.

Fashion today is more inextricably linked to pop culture than ever. Whether looking for the infamous ScottsMcDonalds themed collection for MoschinoCasting of the bosses ofPamela Anderson AndDJ Khalid on its spring 2023 show, or recent collaborations that would have seemed totally unlikely just a few years ago (for example,Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 AndMarni x Carhartt WIP), the industry’s desire to expand its influence and visibility beyond fashion enthusiasts is palpable. Doing so while maintaining design respect and credibility seems to be what the houses are looking to achieve, however ambitious the goal.

May, whose formative years were marked by awe at the work of Tom Ford, John Galliano and Alexander McQueen, also feels a yearning for renewal. I hear that when I talk to editors and other designers, he says. The fashion of the last few decades has become more and more business driven, and less about the artistry, emotion and fantasy that I think many of us grew up with. There is a desire and a hunger for it again to recapture the magic that made us all fall in love with fashion in the first place.

This article has been updated.