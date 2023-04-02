Fashion
Style icon: how to dress like James Bond
There are some people who end up transcending menswear. Whether they intentionally dress to kill or end up becoming cultural style icons, some men throughout the ages have always inspired others to gravitate toward and emulate their attire.
We’ll take a look at some of these men and their influence on men’s style and, more importantly, look at looks you can add to your rotation to help you dress like them.
Bond, James Bond
The individual with the world’s most sought-after fashion style, in fiction or reality, is a character first written about over seven decades ago. Little did Ian Fleming know his creation would become a cultural icon. To this day, James Bond is one of the most sought after male style icons that men around the world turn to for their fashion choices.
In fact, countless websites, blogs and communities have been created solely to achieve the James Bond style, some to the extent that they obsessively search for the marks worn in each new movie, sometimes even before the movie is finished. An instantaneous manhunt ensues as soon as the next film begins filming as viewers search for the exact brand and look that Bond is wearing. It’s safe to say that James Bond outfits are not only worth stealing, but could kill.
Dress like Bond
One of the many reasons Bond has been such a cultural style icon is that the character has always been elegantly classic. Whether first portrayed by Sean Connery or, more recently, by Daniel Craig, Bond has taken the pulse of the gentleman’s style preference. For the most part, the character stayed on-brand, making it easy to dress like him no matter which Bond actor was your favorite.
Here are some pieces you can add to your wardrobe in 2023 to help you dress like James Bond.
Sunspel linen t-shirt
The perfect option for warmer days, whether you’re hitting the beach in Jamaica like Fleming or looking for an option to dress down a little on the weekend, this linen shirt from Sunspel is a standout choice.
Orlebar Brown OB-T
Orlebar Brown has a strong working relationship with the 007 franchise; their looks have featured as recent movie classics and replicas of past styles worn by various Bond actors. This simple white t-shirt is the perfect option; it’s fitted and 100% soft cotton, everything you need in a t-shirt.
Sunspel Riviera Polo
One of Sunspel’s best-selling pieces since Daniel Craig first donned this shirt when he made his Bond debut in Casino Royale, the Riviera polo is about as timeless as it gets. This is the very essence of refined style.
Hartford Camp Collar Linen Shirt
Connery’s version of Bond has proven to be a big fan of camp collar shirts. His pink shirt worn in thunder ball is still a fashionable choice in 2023.
Hartford Camp Collar Linen Shirt
N. Peal cashmere turtleneck sweater
Another brand lucky enough to partner with the 007 franchise, N. Peal is one of England’s finest cashmere craftsmen. This turtleneck sweater is inspired by the famous sweater that Connery wore in You only live twice. This sweater is luxury in a timeless silhouette.
N. Peal cashmere turtleneck sweater
N. Peal Polo Neck Sweater
While Roger Moore’s Bond always wore Saville Row couture exquisitely, the polo neck sweater he wore in Live and Let Die definitely stole the scene and the movie. N. Peal has recreated that iconic look with this jet black 100% cashmere version that you can own today to be luxuriously comfortable and stylish.
N. Peal Polo Neck Sweater
Orlebar Brown Setter swimsuit
When it comes to Bond and swimwear, the only brand you have to choose is Orlebar Brown. This is the brand that invented the idea of made-to-measure swimsuits in great colors. These slim fit Setter Boxers in Riviera Blue are as Bond as they come.
Orlebar Brown Setter swimsuit
David Gandy Wellwear short swim shorts
A slim fit in an ever-versatile navy colour, these boxer shorts from David Gandy Wellwear are your best bet when you want shorts that are as functional as they are stylish.
David Gandy Wellwear short swim shorts
Freenote Avila Slim Taper Cloth
Craig’s Bond was the only release that really embraced the off-duty casual style. This version of Bond was rugged, stylish and utilitarian, especially selecting high quality denim looks. Freenote Cloth is among the best, and its Avila cut has Bond written all over it.
Freenote Avila Slim Taper Cloth
Wool pants Kit Blake Aleks
Suit separates can be tricky to get perfect, especially when it comes to pants. Most brands only pay attention to jackets, but Kit Blake is changing that. They focus solely on tailored pants with their signature side adjusters, helping you ensure every pair fits you perfectly, while ditching the waistband in true Saville Row style.
Wool pants Kit Blake Aleks
Belstaff Trailmaster Waxed Jacket
It’s the perfect rugged and stylish looking jacket that you can pair with an outstanding set of denim jeans for a fabulous off-duty weekend look. The Trailmaster Jacket is a waxed cotton jacket designed to tackle all weather conditions, ensuring that utilitarian needs meet aesthetic desires.
Belstaff Trailmaster Waxed Jacket
Royale Filmwear Miami Bomber Jacket
The only downside to Bond wearing certain brands of clothing during his films is that they inevitably sell out, usually before the film even begins; that’s what fanatical Bond fans really are. Fortunately, Bond’s influence is so groundbreaking that brands have emerged with the sole purpose of producing screen-quality homages to those worn in the film. Royale Filmwear is one of those brands that gets the details right down to the exact replica of the stitching, even matching the precise material tones of each item. Their Miami Bomber Jacket is one of those pieces and a truly stunning option that any man would love to add to his Bond wardrobe.
Royale Filmwear Miami Bomber Jacket
J. Crew Ludlow Linen and Irish Cotton Jacket
If you’re going to be driving your Aston Martin in Matera, Italy on a hot summer night, you’ll want to make sure your evening suit will help keep you comfortable in the uncomfortable weather. This unstructured suit from J. Crew comes in a beautiful tan color and is made from Irish cotton linen.
J. Crew Ludlow Linen and Irish Cotton Jacket
J. Crew Ludlow Irish Cotton Linen Trousers
If you already get the jacket, you might as well grab the pants to go with it. These linen pants will complete the look to keep you calm, cool and serene.
J. Crew Ludlow Irish Cotton Linen Trousers
Tom Ford Navy Tuxedo
No James Bond wardrobe list would be complete without a proper tuxedo. After all, James Bond costumes are famous for being perfectly tailored and designed to make him irresistible. From the first time we see Bond at a casino table in Dr. No at the most recent iteration in Cuba, it’s not a 007 movie unless there’s a tuxedo involved. Tom Ford is the master of the tuxedo, and this navy version is simply sublime.
Church’s Ryder III Chukka Boots
The Church’s Ryder Boot is the perfect chukka-style boot that you can dress up with some tight-fitting jeans.
Church’s Ryder III Chukka Boots
Crockett and Jones Highbury Black Calfskin Shoes
Crockett and Jones shoes represent what 100 years of mastery looks like. Their Highbury shoe is the quintessential image of what the perfect derby shoe should look like.
Crockett and Jones Highbury Black Calfskin Shoes
Barton Perreira Joe Sunglasses
Bond has worn many brands and styles of sunglasses over the past 60 years. The perfect pick for you would be Barton Perreira’s Model Joe Sunglasses, a timeless design that can be dressed up or down depending on the setting.
Barton Perreira Joe Sunglasses
Omega Seamaster 300M No time to die
No watch brand is better suited to James Bond than an Omega, and no Bond list would be complete without the addition of the most recent magnificent Omega, the Seamaster 300M “No Time to Die”. Complete the look with the right accessory and know when it’s time to strike.
Omega Seamaster 300M No time to die
Sophisticated. Refined. Timeless. These are all words that can be used to describe James Bond’s style through the decades. With our guide, you too can dress to kill, just like 007 himself.
|
