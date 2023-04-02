Billings-based influencer goes big with mid-rise fashion

BILLINGS In true social media fashion, get to know one of the hottest influencers for mid-rise fashion.

Kylie Nelson, a 30-year-old Billings woman, is making a mark around the world, helping women on social media with their confidence.

This video is for all girls around a size 8-10. I’m 58″ and my weight ranges from 160 to 170. I’ve never seen girls with my body type on social media. I thought I was always playing the comparison game. I’ve never had the feeling pretty skinny, short enough, or pretty. I know I’m not the only one with a size 8 to 10. So I thought I’d stop playing the comparison game and start to show me so other girls with similar measurements can see their body type.-10 Be sure to like and follow for more mid-size fashion inspo, Nelson said in a recent TikTok video .

Nelson also sat down for a Q and A with Q2.

Q: What exactly is mid-rise fashion?

A: Sizes 10-16 in the US

Q: How did you get to where you are today?

A: I come from a fitness background. I was a former fitness trainer. For a long time, my identity was based on my appearance. Once out of the fitness industry, an identity crisis. I found my confidence through my wardrobe, then I started sharing online.

Q: What is your favorite part of your job?

A: This is a difficult question. It’s so much fun. Connect with women in my audience or build trust.

Q: What is your number one message for women?

A: Trust your current body, not your target body.

Q: I feel like this one is really important. What tips do you have for bad body image days? Because we all have them.

A: I recommend having an outfit that is your go-to outfit that you will feel confident in. I love that. Leather leggings are my favorite.

Q: How does an outfit help someone look their best?

A: I would say that trust starts at the very beginning of the day. It’s when we get dressed. Having pieces you feel confident on makes you feel good and expresses who you are but also suits you. We need clothes that fit us, help us feel confident.

Q: What is the trend in 2023? We want to know.

A: Your dress. Green is his color. Bright and fun colors. You can say I’m Kylie.

Q: What do you do in your free time?

A: What do I do in my free time?…I hang out with my family. I have a daughter in many sports. I train.

Q: What’s next for Kylie Nelson?

A: Help mid-size women to shop, feel confident, empower. I started a podcast, I did a whole blog rebranding. Take control of mid-rise fashion.

These are achievable goals for a woman who has a social media reach of 14 million and regularly receives collaboration requests from major brands such as McDonald’s and Good American, the Khloe Kardashians clothing line known for representing body positivity. .

“I don’t think there’s any mid-size fashion without any issues other than just being ashamed of your body. That’s the only thing I would say. Be confident, be proud, no matter what your size, your shape,” Nelson says.

A powerful message from a woman who has a 10 all over.

