Why Abercrombie Is Popular Again, Plus 15 Styles We Reviewed

Let’s cut to the chase: Abercrombie has been popping up lately, and it’s (1) super nostalgic and (2) super exciting that the classic American brand is having a surefire comeback moment.

You probably remember its brown stitched moose as a coveted emblem on every button-up polo shirt and striped sweater on its mall-exclusive hangers in the ’90s. Since then, Abercrombie has established itself as a go-to destination for polished basics, quality fabrics and the minimalist-inspired wardrobe style.

“There are these high essentials, these favorites, these must-haves, these loves that you see all over TikTok and elsewhere that are pretty much in shape,” said Megan Brophy, vice president of marketing and brand strategy at Abercrombie, to the New York Post in an exclusive. video interview. “They’re about quality, they’re about versatility. Rather, they are capsule wardrobe pieces that you must have and want in your closet. You need to be able to wear them a ton of different ways. That’s so much the heart of what we offer.

Like all teenagers obsessed with boy bands and MTV, I’ve been shopping at Abercrombie since middle school (and yes, I’m not a kid of the 90s; I was born in the new millennium in 2000, when it was considered like the coolest thing ever). My older sister, born in 1989, was more than obsessed with Abercrombie, her denim, her collared tops, her belts and I slowly followed suit. Now, Abercrombie is the hallmark of fashion for women and men, listing styles that won’t go away with the rotating trends.

“Our denim continues to have out-of-stock moments, for sure tailored pants have really taken off [and] our Sloane pants, you’ll see that all over TikTok a mix of vegan leather and now some sort of vegan leather,” Brophy adds. “Our bodysuits are a huge love, dresses are seeing a resurgence as we all want to dress up a little more again as we re-enter the world.”

Ahead I pulled 15 coins I have in my closet that are worth each penny. Whether you’re giving your mom a shopping spree or looking to invest in wardrobe staples, Abercrombie has that factor. And, it’s back, baby.







When I tell you I have Abercrombie’s Seamless Fabric Scoop Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit in a variety of colors, I’m not kidding. Whether I’m having dinner with friends or going to a business meeting, I can always count on this reliable and comfortable fabric to pair with wide-leg pants or jeans.

What I like the most about this top is its breathable fabric. It’s the perfect transitional top with a flattering scoop neckline and, being a bodysuit and all, a flattering fit.







Abercrombie has an extensive list of jeans SKUs to choose from, but there really are none other than their Curve Love High Rise 80s Mom Jean. For less than $100, its gorgeous fit is what will literally draw you in.

It’s cinched at the waist and a little straighter at the bottom, in a nod to Hannah Montana’s “Best of Both Worlds” anthem. Even better, it has an exaggerated wash near the pockets and hem to give it that classic denim charm.







With just one scroll through Instagram, you should have seen Abercrombie’s Curve Love Vegan Leather 90s Straight Leg Pants at least once. They are definitely worth the money, thanks to their fleece interior and crisp leather exterior. They go well with slippers too.







I am SO delighted with the warm weather, especially because I’m getting to wear Abercrombie’s smocked bodice poplin midi dress. It’s mesmerizing, it’s feminine and it gives all the pretty pops of color it needs to give. With a pair of nude heels and hoop earrings, you’re golden.







One two three, buy. There’s nothing more confident than a quality bikini, and the Curve Love High Apex Underwire Bikini Top paired with the matching high waisted moderate bottom fits the bill. It’s perfect for all body types, has stretchy fabric but is secure at the same time and, I mean, look at that color!







Looking for quality work pants? The A&F Sloane Tailored Pants are the ones I wear many times (in a bunch of colors, of course) and look SO GOOD. They’re slightly on-trend but still have that classic charm, so I recommend stocking up on at least three pairs before all the pretty colors wear off.







Meet the most practical and flattering two-pack you’ll ever come across: the seamless fabric bodysuit. I wear them with everything from denim shorts, sweatpants, to work and they never let me down. Plus, with plain white and black tops, what’s not to love?







Whether your size is large or small, rest assured that the High Rise Mom Shorts will be one of the most reliable in your drawer. I love the western style hem detailing, the exaggerated back pockets and the matching color. Plus, they fit like a glove.







Yes, I recommend the Margaux leather Western ankle boots to everyone and call them “perfect shoes for everyday commuting”. Whether worn with jeans or tailored pants, they feel like they’re walking on a cloud, have never let me down in the rain or snow, and look sharp. Buy now, you won’t regret it.







When I first discovered Abercrombie, I nearly fell out of my chair (specifically, I ran across the website). Her sculptLUX 7/8-Length legging hugs you like no other, comes in a matching set, and looks stylish with your best white trainers.

For more options, check out our guide to the best workout sets for women.







Hello, adorable spring top. I loved the style power that Abercrombie’s linen-blend notch neck top brings. It is perfect with high waisted shorts, a midi skirt or jeans. Oh, and it’s lovely for this summer’s alfresco dining time.







The chunky wool-blend blazer coat is that sale staple you should snag for the rest of this season and into next year. What I like the most about this outerwear is that it is both a blazer and a coat; it will keep you warm in the cold without being too bulky.







Simply put, all of Abercrombie’s crewnecks are second to none. I’m usually a size XS in clothes, but I love swimming in a size medium for lounging around the house. Not to mention that I love wrapping them around my waist to go to the beach when it’s a bit windy.







Everyone deserves a good pair of sleep shorts in their pajama drawer, and Abercrombie’s featherweight ribbed sleep shorts are one of my favorites. They’re so light it’s like wearing underwear, but with more coverage, obviously, and are priced right at just $29.







I can’t rave about Abercrombie’s fitted casual straight pants. They’re incredibly warm (but you won’t sweat in them) and are dressed in a polished, clean look. For the quality you receive, I’m surprised they don’t go over $200.

