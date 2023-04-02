How Christian Siriano’s New HSN Fashion Line Is Inspired By Hollywood – The Hollywood Reporter





If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Fashion designer Christian Siriano, a longtime champion of inclusivity, is having a busy spring. He has dressed Billy Porter and Quinta Brunson for the Golden Globes, Dylan Mulvaney for the Grammys and Vice President Kamala Harris for the State of the Union. In February, he showed his Collection of the same name Fall/Winter 2023 (size 0 to 30), inspired by Audrey Hepburn, and designed a new riff on Cher Horowitz’s yellow plaid suit from clueless that Alicia Silverstone will wear in a Super Bowl commercial for the Rakuten shopping platform. For the Oscars, Siriano created looks for Melissa McCarthy, actress-activist Shohreh Aghdashloo, makeup artist Jeanne Moore (who is dating brendan fraser), and actor Harvey Guillén, Siriano’s first plus-size menswear model. THE Project track The winner’s latest collection, unveiled in early March, is Christian Siriano’s affordable, all-sizes-inclusive C. Wonder ready-to-wear line, exclusive to HSN. Discussing the noticeable lack of body diversity on the New York Fashion Week catwalks this year, Siriano said The Hollywood Reporter“For me and my brand, we really made an effort to make sure we had as much representation as possible and showed different shapes and sizes. I think we were the biggest brand to really show a good majority of curvy models on the catwalk… It’s sad that people thought maybe it was a trend, but I really don’t think it’s was the goal! Ranging from $40 to $150, Christian Siriano’s C. Wonder comes in sizes XS-3X, with select pieces available in large and small. In the mix are knitwear, dresses, pants, shorts, blouses, jackets and jumpsuits that Siriano hopes will appeal to women in their 20s as well as women in their 60s and 60s. New styles will be added every month. “It was a great opportunity for me to be able to have something at a more accessible price point and something that was really wearable but so chic and cool,” the 37-year-old designer said. THR. “Hopefully this will turn into more categories – shoes and bags and everything else!” Here, C. Wonder’s creative director discusses some Hollywood connections in his HSN collection and other key pieces to buy now. Check out her top picks below and shop the full line here. C. Wonder by Christian Siriano tweed jacket and matching shorts “There’s a great tweed suit this season and it’s definitely my tribute to Alicia and her Cher character!” Siriano said. HSN C. Wonder tweed jacket by Christian Siriano $110 Buy now HSN C. Wonder by Christian Siriano Pleated tweed shorts $70 Buy now C. Wonder by Christian Siriano Ruffle Maxi Dress in Sunburst HSN Long tiered dress C. Wonder by Christian Siriano $45 Buy now C. Wonder by Christian Siriano Organza Sunburst Midi Dress “I just sent Drew Barrymore a bunch of our yellow flower power dresses, because it’s kind of her signature, so I hope she likes them!” says Siriano, referring to Barrymore’s Flower Films production company, Flower Beauty and Flower Home collections. HSN Organza midi dress C. Wonder by Christian Siriano $140 Buy now C. Wonder by Christian Siriano Mixed organza dress “It was so funny because my sister really liked this little denim organza dress in an ombre fabric and then my mom really liked the same dress. I thought, ‘Wow, I’m so surprised!’ I thought they might like one of the wrap dresses, but they went for a more fashionable piece, which I think is also very exciting for the HSN woman. We’re trying to push it a bit.” HSN C. Wonder by Christian Siriano Mixed organza dress $155 Buy now Denim Puff Sleeve Moto Jacket C. Wonder by Christian Siriano HSN Denim Puff Sleeve Moto Jacket C. Wonder by Christian Siriano Buy now C. Wonder by Christian Siriano Pull-On Denim Pants “Denim pieces are definitely different; for me they have been really exciting,” adds Siriano. HSN C. Wonder by Christian Siriano Pull-On Denim Pants $60 Buy now

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/lifestyle/shopping/christian-siriano-launches-c-wonder-hsn-fashion-line-1235364327/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related