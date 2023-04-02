Fashion
10 Spring Fashion Must-Haves Under $100 on Amazon
I recently went through a phase where I hate everything in my closet. A lot of my tops and sweaters don’t speak to me anymore, so I started rebuilding my collection with must-have pieces that won’t go out of style. And the key to building a capsule wardrobe without breaking the bank is in my opinion Amazon’s vast fashion section. The retailer organized a helpful storefront full of spring staples that her style experts predict will be everywhere this season, and I’ve found the 10 best pieces to buy under $100.
My list of spring clothes, shoes and accessories includes everything from Levis jeans to Steve Madden sandals from my youth (remember folks, it all comes back). Prices start at just $12, and each piece is backed by hundreds to thousands of five-star ratings and reviews. Read on to learn more about the spring fashion staples currently in my Amazon shopping cart.
Buy Amazon Spring Staples:
- SRYL ruffled ankle socks$12 (originally $13)
- Vanlinker Retro Rectangle Sunglasses$13
- The Drop Gabriela A-line High Neck Side Slit Maxi Sweater Dress$39 (originally $50)
- Luvamia Straight Leg Denim Overalls$44 with coupon (originally $57)
- SweatyRocks High Rise Cargo Jeans$45
- Levis Wedgie Straight Leg Jeans$48 (originally $80)
- JW Pei Eva Shoulder Bag$59
- The Drop Kendra loose-fit long poplin shirt$50
- JW Pei Flap Mini Crossbody Bag$68 (originally $80)
- Steve Madden Slinky30 wedge sandals$90
Every spring wardrobe needs a button-up shirt to layer over tank tops and tees. This 100% cotton shirt from The Drop makes a great lightweight layering option, and it’s available in six colors and patterns that shoppers call Magnificent. Wear the button-up shirt with its matching poplin shorts for a coordinated look, wear it with jeans for a relaxed and cool girl vibe, or wear it with pants to create a more sophisticated outfit.
Buy now: $50; amazon.com
If you don’t have your favorite spring jeans yet, Amazon’s denim selection is the best place to look. A pair of Jean Levi’s Wedgie is on sale for $48 right now, while these baggy, high waisted cargo jeans that come in 15 washes cost $47. For a complete denim moment, check out these straight jumpsuit which have stretch and are super comfortable, according to a buyer who also called the outfit a functional, fashionable and fun piece.
Buy now: $48 (originally $80); amazon.com
Buy now: $45; amazon.com
Buy now: $44 with coupon (originally $57); amazon.com
A spring dress is also a must, and I have my eye on it sleeveless midi style from The Drop. Available in 11 colors and patterns, the dress is made from a blend of viscose and nylon, and it comes in sizes XXS to 5X. It has a scoop neckline and a subtle side slit, both to show off a bit of leg and to provide extra breathability in the warmer months. I have my eye on striped versions, which I imagine wearing with neutral sandals and a cropped denim jacket.
Buy now: $39 (originally $50); amazon.com
In the shoe department, these ruffle socks are perfect to wear with white trainers this spring and summer. Whether you’re wearing shorts, a skirt or a dress, the ruffle details on the socks will add an extra fashionable element to your look. And for the shoes, I included these Steve Madden wedge sandals simply because I owned them as a kid, and I’m so glad they’re making a comeback. They have 1.25 inch platforms and a thick fabric strap on top to keep your feet from slipping. And given their simple shape, these sandals will go great with jeans, shorts, dresses, swimwear, and more.
Buy now: $12 (originally $13); amazon.com
Buy now: $90; amazon.com
No spring outfit is complete without an accessory, and I’ve found the cutest options that strike the perfect balance between classic and on-trend. JW Pei makes high-end handbags at affordable prices, so I couldn’t resist adding a few styles to my cart. This vegan leather, croc embossed shoulder The bag is available in 17 colors, including spring-ready pastels, and has a zipper closure to keep all your stuff secure. If you’re more of a crossbody type, consider this folding flap style, featuring gold hardware, a magnetic snap closure and an interior slip pocket. And for sunglasses, this super cute and flattering pair of rectangles only costs $13 which is great for people like me who tend to lose or break sunglasses.
Buy now: $59; amazon.com
Buy now: $68 (originally $80); amazon.com
Buy now: $13; amazon.com
For more spring fashion inspiration, browse the whole of Amazon selection of seasonal must-haves, here.
