Fashion
Everything you need to know about SANDRO Paris
The essence of the Parisian spirit is SANDRO.
As the hot season approaches, LSA Live wants to introduce a brand that has maintained its popularity for years. With their contemporary yet chic and classic approach to fashion, SANDRO is where you need to go. Have you never heard of this Parisian fashion house? You’re in luck, because LSA is there to give the 101 dispatch.
Context and philosophy
SANDRO, a high-end contemporary brand in the fashion industry, was founded in 1984 by Évelyne Chetrite in Paris. The founders wanted the brand to feel luxurious yet approachable, so SANDRO produces timeless pieces that challenge gender conventions. Originally a women’s fashion brand, SANDRO launched a men’s collection in 2007 when Évelyne’s son joined the company.
The brand’s philosophy is “casual but still chic” and “sophisticated but cool”. These two notions are found in the SANDRO collections because they embody the Parisian spirit, effortless but cool. The company also likes to play with ambiguity in clothing, because Evelyne reflects her vision of femininity in her creations. Although the men’s line has a different ethos, both are still redefining women’s and men’s fashion.
Widespread popularity
SANDRO was one of the first fashion brands to create something between luxury and the mass market. “The affordable luxury segment didn’t exist before,” said Évelyne. With this, the brand gained immense popularity, and then came social media and e-commerce, which contributed to its global spread.
Other than that, their popularity stems from the new feminine aesthetic created by Evelyne – “modern and sophisticated with a touch of androgyny”. His designs shaped the company and still do today. The basis of Parisian style being “je ne sais quoi”, there is a kind of seductive and understated charm about not trying too hard, or at least not seeming to. These elements are what SANDRO embodies, which makes customers love their clothes. Being non-conforming and non-restrictive yet eye-catching sets the brand apart from other fashion companies. With this, SANDRO opened stores in Asia, including Thailand. Their latest store launch at Central Embassy is located on the second floor. Shoppers can now visit this mall and purchase their latest collection.
SS23 collection
SANDRO’s latest spring/summer 2023 collection will create a fashion wave this summer with its line that is both modern and classic. Inspired by the hippie subculture and their effortless spirit, their pieces radiate 70s and 90s vibes. With vibrant colors, florals, crochet, fringe and more, the latest range from SANDRO Breathtakingly recreates this “Flower Power” period.
Their SS23 women’s collection features lots of cute items, including crochet tops and dresses, mini skirts and tops, leather jackets, and suits. The new line for men offers flowing shirts, suits, colorful tops, ribbed sweaters and hoodies. Overall, SANDRO shows that a man doesn’t have to be entirely macho to be masculine, while a woman can still be feminine even if she dresses a bit androgynous. It’s amazing how a brand appropriates gender stereotypes and turns them into something beautiful.
SANDRO is located at Central Embassy on the 2nd floor, the only location with a men’s collection.
For more information, add the SANDRO Official Line: @sandro_thailand or click here.
