Turn heads with your style and show off your fashion sense with Italian Colony





New Delhi (India), March 30: Internet access has increased dramatically over the past two decades. This has brought many people to online platforms. India’s e-commerce expansion has a very bright future, and the widespread use of smartphones will only fuel it further. As it gains momentum, the e-commerce sector is expected to grow and reach a market size of US$188 billion by 2025. (Source: innoraft.com). By 2034, the Indian e-commerce market is expected to surpass that of the United States and take second place globally. (Source: Google) People know best about today’s fashion and trends through social media sites like Instagram. Unlike the 80s and 90s when fashion icons were followed by their admirers, now we have self-made models on various social media sites. Social media has benefited the fashion industry immensely by profoundly influencing trends and ultimately changing the way people behave in daily life. Although clothing is a very personal choice, it is heavily influenced by fashion trends. What works for one person may not work for another. However, Italy is renowned for its exquisite craftsmanship, impeccable tailoring, and lavish designs when it comes to clothing. The Italian Colony menswear offers opulent Italian style at a reasonable price. After operating a business-to-business menswear business for more than a decade, the prestigious Bangalore-based Italian Colony discovered that Indian men wanted high-end clothing with fashionable styles at affordable rates. As the brand struggled to engage with customers through B2B channels, it opted to launch an online store to expand its market reach. The brand has been aptly named “Italian Colony” as it strives to introduce the style of opulent Italian fashion to the Indian market at a reasonable price. Initially, when the online store was launched, the Italian colony placed an average of 10 orders per day. Currently, his online store receives an impressive number of 150 to 200 orders per day. Going forward, the company aims to reach a remarkable 500 orders per day by the end of 2023. The Italian Colony online store currently offers a few categories of men’s pants. However, the brand plans to offer a wide range of menswear, starting from collections of joggers, cargos, jeans and pants at a reasonable price. Joggers are must-have casual wear for men and can be worn while traveling, going out for lunch, on a beach vacation or running errands, while cargos can be worn for formal and casual occasions. Jeans are a perennial fashion, and jeans that are both comfortable and fashionable, people can wear denim from dawn until dusk. Trousers are a man’s best friend and the best choice for a formal appearance. Pair it with a linen shirt and derby shoes to give it some extra style. By wearing specific pants with t-shirts, sweaters, casual jackets, and a variety of shoes, people can create a casual “anything goes” appearance. Italian Colony is a one-stop shop for menswear that offers style and fashion hand in hand. Italian Colony recently developed its app, allowing customers to easily purchase Italian Colony products from around the world. The application is available in Playstore and IOS. Moreover, in a bid to expand its presence, Italian Colony will partner with other e-commerce platforms, and customers will also be able to purchase their favorite Italian-style men’s clothing there. The company’s founders have a vision to spread the influence of the Italian colony all over India and give Indian men the opportunity to enhance their style with opulent Italian fashion at a reasonable price. To shop and reserve your favorite style, please visit: www.italiancolony.com

