Ole Miss falls 5-4 in walk-off mode at A&M; Rebs drop third straight SEC series





STATION COLLEGE, Texas Following the Rebels’ first-conference win of the 2023 season on Saturday night at College Station, Ole Miss looked to win his first conference series on Sunday against A&M. The Rebels took an early 3-0 lead in the rubber game, but were down 5-4 as A&M hit a Ryan Targac home run. Ole Miss drops to 1-8 in the Southeastern Conference and 16-11 overall. “Were close, but not close enough,” Bianco said after the game. Mike Bianco, Ole Miss Head Coach Ole Miss freshman starter JT Quinn threw more than five solid innings, allowing just four runs on six hits. On a Sunday at the SEC, this outing should pay off. Defensively, the Rebels recorded three double plays and Quinn picked a runner first. .@peytonchat5 with the glove flip for the third double game of the day pic.twitter.com/v9SIYikhpT — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) April 2, 2023 Pick ’em, knock it OUT! Pickoff at the start and a K on the board for @quinnjt1 bottom of third pic.twitter.com/BOFuTdwMiR — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) April 2, 2023 Receiver Calvin Harris and center fielder Ethan Groff each had doubles to start the game, with Harris scoring on Groff’s double and Groff going third on an errant throw from right fielder A&M and scoring via a sacrifice fly from Jacob Gonzalez. Harris picked up his second extra hit of the game when he homered to right center field in the third inning. It was Iowan’s fourth home run of the year. sound off @Calvin_Harris33 pic.twitter.com/jNxUonP1vC — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) April 2, 2023 The other big threat to Ole Miss came in the 5th inning when the Rebels charged the bases. Unfortunately, they were unable to score a run. The first three runs were all the Rebels could muster until early in the ninth when they tackled one to tie it up. Anthony Calarco took the lead of the frame when being hit by a pitch. Lege then hit one in the middle that moved Utermark, a running pinch for Calarco, to third. Reagan Burford then hit a SAC fly in the center that tagged Utermark and made it 4-4. That was it for the Rebs in the 9th, but they had new life. That hope was quickly ended when A&Ms Ryan Targac hit a home run that would give the Aggies the game and the series. “It’s hard to put it into words so quickly after the game, especially when you tie it in the bottom of the ninth and they get it back down,” Bianco said after the game. Coach White In relief, Mason Nichols held the Aggies at bay, pitching 2.1 innings and facing the minimum until 9th ​​when Targac homered. .@masonicchols11 made him love pic.twitter.com/7w4w6MWmef — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) April 2, 2023 What’s next for Ole Miss? The Rebels wrap up their five-game road trip Tuesday at 6 p.m. against Memphis at FedEx Park Avron Fogelman Field. Coming into play Sunday, the Tigers were 16-12 overall and 10-7 at home. The game can be viewed on ESPN+ or heard on the Ole Miss Radio Network. Chris Muller Chris is our Director of Baseball Content and Senior Baseball Writer. Muller graduated from Ole Miss in 1995. He is a college recreational sports professional currently residing in Arlington, Texas with his wife of 25 years, Amber, and German Shorthaired Pointer, Sophie. Chris is a big fan of Ole Miss Baseball and Football. His hobbies include watching college football and baseball and playing poker with his friends. Like that: As Loading… Related

