Cowboy Baseball Wins Walk-Off Fashion Series





Next game: Wichita State 04/04/2023 | 6:00 p.m. April 04 (Tue) / 18:00 Wichita State History STILL WATER by Nolan Schubart RBI’s ninth-inning single gave Oklahoma State a 4-3 win over Texas on Sunday at O’Brate Stadium. 13e-The ranked Cowboys scored twice in the ninth after trailing throughout the game to improve to 22-7 overall and 6-3 in the Big 12 game. On 15e-The ranked Longhorns have moved to 21-8 and 4-2 in the league. isaac stevens picked up the win on the mound to move to 4-0 as they emerged from a huge jam in the eighth after UT charged the no-out bases. The right-hander landed a strikeout for the first out before getting a late-inning double play to keep the Horns off the scoreboard. Stebens took over from Drew Blake , who was also fantastic out of the bullpen. The left-hander replaced the starter Brian Hendry in the fifth and worked four shutout innings, striking out a career-high five and allowing only one hit, a single in the ninth inning. Offensively for OSU, Rock Riggio posted a solid effort, going 3-for-4 with a double, while seven other Pokes had hits in the contest. Garret Guillemette started the action early for the Longhorns, hitting a three-run homer to left field in the first inning to give the visitors the lead. But Hendry settled in and allowed no more runs while striking out seven in four innings of work. With OSU still trailing 3-0 in the sixth, Chase Adkison put the Cowboys on the board with a two-run homer off the left-field foul post. It was Adkison’s third homecoming of the season. After Stebens got rid of the jam in the top of the ninth, the Cowboys faced off in the bottom of the frame. Marcus Brown opened the inning with a line against UT closer Zane Morehouse before the pinch hitter Brennan Holt delivered a single in the middle. Then Riggio drew a walk in an eight-at-bat before David Mendham also drew a pass to load the bases with one out. With Schubart at the plate, Morehouse uncorked a wild pitch to bring Holt home with the tying run, and the rookie Cowboy worked the count to 2-2 before hitting a pitch on the first base line for a single winner. OSU will wrap up its homestand Tuesday when the Cowboys host Wichita State at 6 p.m. before returning to Big 12 action Thursday at TCU.

