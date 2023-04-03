Fashion
Estate Season 4 Fashion Breakdown: Details, Photos – WWD
Over the past five years, HBO’s “Succession” has resonated with fans for its witty dialogue, dysfunctional family relationships, and finely curated wardrobe that has helped popularize a niche trend within minimalist fashion. And along the way, it’s fueled demand for many of these underrated products.
The hit TV show, which airs new episodes of its final season on Sundays, has become one of the prime examples of the “stealth wealth” fashion phenomenon, a phenomenon which, according to Cathleen Sheehan, a professor at the Fashion Institute of Technology, existed long before “Succession”. ” debuted.
“These are things that are understated and understated,” Sheehan said. “They don’t say ‘look at me’, but rather ‘look a little closer to really see what’s going on.’ You must study it. It’s like when you’re sitting in a waiting room or on an airplane and find yourself studying someone and taking a closer look at their sweater or shoes. It’s the care and the materials, and if you’re in the fashion business, you might recognize some pieces.
Sheehan explained that “stealth wealth” can be seen as an extension of previous minimalist fashion trends like ’90s minimalism or 2010s normcore. But “stealth wealth” is unique in that it puts the emphasis on quality and discretion.
This was seen on many of the characters in “Succession,” which focuses on the dysfunctional relationship between patriarch Logan Roy (played by Brian Cox), who runs the international media conglomerate Waystar Royco, and his children, who fight for the company leadership.
For the past three seasons, fans have come to expect the characters to be dressed in nondescript attire, such as blank baseball caps, cashmere sweaters, and neutral-colored suits that rarely jump off the screen. For superfans of the series, the logoless clothing has become an easter egg style game to determine the brand behind the styles, which are usually luxury brands like Loro Piana, Brunello Cucinelli, Tom Ford, Paul Stuart, Ralph Lauren and others.
“We did our research on the Rupert Murdochs, Sumner Redstones and Jeff Bezos of the world,” said Jonathan Schwartz, “Succession’s” assistant costume designer. “We don’t necessarily follow what they wear. We track who the character is and where they would buy. While Roman might shop more downtown, Tom would shop on Madison Avenue. It fits into this general theme of billionaires because they definitely go to these high priced stores, but it’s really the character that dictates the types of clothes they would wear.
Or the items budding billionaires want to buy. There have been many stories over the past five years about how “Succession” has helped fuel demand for certain luxury items – from Loro Piana’s baseball cap to his white-soled shoes. Both can cost hundreds of dollars, but have often sold out after an “Estate” character has worn them.
Over the course of four seasons, Schwartz noted that Kendall Roy (played by Jeremy Strong) had the biggest style evolution, meant to reflect changes in her character. The character started the show in corporate-style suits and has since evolved into more casual, but expensive, leather and suede jackets and streetwear sneakers. The character’s laid-back style always plays into “stealth wealth” as his clothing is usually by Loro Piana, Tom Ford, or Gucci.
Schwartz said that aside from Kendall Roy, the show’s characters have had little stylistic evolution over the four seasons, perhaps reflecting a larger message.
“The fun thing about this show is even in the characters, nobody changes,” he said. “In writing, people are meant to change and transform. That’s the funny thing about “Succession”. They start as bastards and they end up unchanged thereafter.
Schwartz thinks the show’s costumes worked because of how authentic they are to the characters and how they don’t distract from the dialogue.
The show’s season four premiere episode apparently addressed the characters’ inclination for “stealthy wealth” when Nicholas Braun’s character (who goes by cousin Greg) brings a date to Logan Roy’s birthday party. who accessorizes her look with this figure that Tom Wambsgans described as a “ridiculously large bag.” The bag in question was the Burberry Title Vintage Check Tote Bag, which despite a hefty $2,890 price tag, doesn’t fit the logoless aesthetic that’s prevalent in “stealth wealth.”
It’s another example of viewers’ eagerness to “find the label.” After the episode airs, Google searches for the soaring Burberry bag.
Schwartz and Sheehan believe the show’s costumes and “stealthy richness” have won over the masses for their ambitious quality. Sheehan also noted that “stealth wealth” can be seen as an extension of the pandemic-influenced fashion trend of shrinking wardrobes and investing in higher-quality pieces.
“It’s ambitious because they wear Loro Piana sweaters that most of us might not be able to afford,” she said. “It’s a classic black turtleneck, but you have to study it and see why it looks good, what it’s all about, so it’s ambitious. There’s something interesting about it , is that it feels like a change from the “look at me” mode to look a little closer.
