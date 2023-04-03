Men’s tennis earns seventh straight win after 6-1 win over Wofford, improves to 5-0 at SoCon for first time since 1989





CHATTANOOGA The Chattanooga Mocs men’s tennis team continued their historic run in Southern Conference play with their seventh straight win after beating Wofford 6-1 on a sunny Sunday afternoon on senior day at UTC Tennis Center on campus. After the win, Chattanooga moves to 15-4 overall and stays perfect in SoCon action at 5-0. It’s the first time since 1989 that UTC has held a SoCon record of 5-0 or better and offers an opportunity to clinch the regular season crown next weekend. Wofford falls to 5-13 on aggregate and 1-4 in the league after the loss. “Hats off to the Terriers, I think Wofford competed and played very well,” the head coach said. Chuck Merzbacher . “Every game was tough and there were decisive points. I couldn’t be more proud of these kids playing back-to-back games against strong rivals and finding a way to get the job done.” Chattanooga took a 1-0 lead after the doubles action was mostly back and forth between the two teams. After the Mocs dropped the first decision to No. 2, Simon Labbé And Peyton Gatti posted a 6-3 win at No. 1 before Gabriel Castillo And Cortland Grove clinched the team point with a 6-2 victory at No. 3. “Once again the doubles point was huge. They have three strong teams and we really dug deep,” added Merzbacher. Wofford tied the match 1-1 after posting a 6-4, 6-2 win at No. 6 in singles before UTC regained a 2-1 lead following Castillo’s 6-4, 6-3 victory at No. 3. The team leader pushed ahead 3-1 after Ryan Mudre clinched a 6-3, 6-4 decision at No. 5. Gatti provided the game’s decisive moment in exciting fashion after he fought back for a 6-1, 1-6, 7-6 (7-5) win at the No. 4 to give the team a 4-1 lead. It’s the two seniors on Senior Day who have provided the last two wins. Labbe took a 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 win at No. 2 while Hyatt capped things off with a 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 win at No. 2. “As for our seniors, Kerim and Simon, they have played so well and they have helped us make historic progress with this program. They are exceptional tennis players, but more importantly, they are exceptional teammates and wonderful leaders,” concluded Merzbacher. Chattanooga returns to action on Saturday, April 8, when he travels to Birmingham, Alabama to take on Samford. The first service is set for 2 p.m. ET. Match coverage links, if available, will be located on the schedule page on GoMocs.com. Chattanooga 6, Wofford 1

02/04/2023 in Chattanooga, Tennessee (UTC Tennis Center)

Singles competition 1. Karim Hyatt (UTC) def. Ashe Ray (WOFM) 7-5, 4-6, 6-3

2. Simon Labbé (UTC) def. Robbie Young (WOFM) 6-2, 2-6, 6-3

3. Gabriel Castillo (UTC) def. Will Fullett (WOFM) 6-4, 6-3

4. Peyton Gatti (UTC) def. Alex Horn (WOFM) 6-1, 1-6, 7-6 (7-5)

5. Ryan Mudre (UTC) def. Max Graham (WOFM) 6-3, 6-4

6. Ian Rasheed (WOFM) defeated. Cortland Grove (UTC) 6-4, 6-2 Doubles competition 1. Simon Labbé / Peyton Gatti (UTC) def. Will Fullett/Ian Rasheed (WOFM) 6-3

2. Alex Horn/Robbie Young (WOFM) def. Karim Hyatt / Kristof Kinces (UTC) 6-1

3. Gabriel Castillo / Cortland Grove (UTC) def. Ashe Ray/Max Graham (WOFM) 6-2 Match Notes Wofford 5-13, 1-4 SoCon

Chattanooga 15-4, 5-0 SoCon

Finishing order: Doubles (2,1,3); Singles (6,3,5,4,2,1)

The first time UTC has sat 5-0 in SoCon play since 1989

T-3:06 A-71 FOLLOW CHATTANOOGA MEN’S TENNIS

