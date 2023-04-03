Katt Williams and ZZ Top Highlight Fun Things to Do in Peoria This April





As the weather begins to warm up, big concerts, comedy shows and other events will take place in Peoria. Here are 12 things to do in the Peoria area in April. 1. Buddy Guy Farewell Visit Blues legend Buddy Guy will perform his “Damn Right Farewell” tour at Peoria Civic Center at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 29. Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased at www.peoriaciviccenter.com. 2. Fundraising for the fashion show A fashion show to benefit the Peoria Promise Foundation will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 26 at the County Club in Peoria. Discover the latest casual and formal trends for men and women presented by several local boutiques. The event will also include champagne, wine, appetizers, prizes, raffles and more. Tickets are $100 per person and can be purchased at https://309tix.com/events/fashion-show-spring-edit-4-26-2023. 3. Cheap Trick live Legendary rock band Cheap Trick will return to Peoria Civic Center at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25. The group will perform hits from its nearly 50-year history. Tickets start at $39.50 and can be purchased at www.peoriaciviccenter.com. More:What is Illinois famous for? Here are 9 things; some good, some bad and some in between 4. Dance the night away Young Dance Inc. will be holding its Sunday Social from 6-9 p.m. on Sunday, April 23 at Lindenhof, 7601 N. Harker Drive. Enjoy an evening of music from all styles of Ballroom, Latin and Swing. Admission is $10 for singles and $15 for couples and includes soft drinks and snacks. To buy tickets, visit www.youngdanceinc.com. 5. Katt Williams stand-up visit Comedy legend and Emmy Award-winning actor Katt Williams will perform his 2023 and Me Tour at Peoria Civic Center at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. Tickets start at $59 and can be purchased at www.peoriaciviccenter.com. More:In the 1960s, the Civic Center building plan was an effort to save downtown Peoria 6. Wine and Whiskey Walk The 10th Annual Wine and Whiskey Walk will take place from 1-6 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 at the Junction City Mall. Enjoy tasting over 20 wines and whiskeys while shopping at local shops, restaurants and vendors and listening to live music by local musicians. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.wineandwhiskeypeoria.com. More:After failed partnership, Peoria entrepreneur opens new store 7. John Mellencamp in concert Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Mellencamp will perform his Live and In Person 2023 Tour at Peoria Civic Center at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19. Tickets start at $54 and can be purchased at www.peoriaciviccenter.com. From the archives:Where have you been, Johnny Cougar? 8. World Ballet Series presents “Cinderella” The World Ballet Series will present its production of “Cinderella” at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 at the Peoria Civic Center. A multinational cast of 40 professional ballet dancers have been brought together to bring the most famous fairy tale to life. Tickets start at $43 and can be purchased at www.peoriaciviccenter.com. 9. Walker Hayes in concert Country music singer-songwriter Walker Hayes brings its Duck Buck Tour to the Peoria Civic Center at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 14. The concert will also feature special guests Ingrid Andress and Breland. Tickets start at $34 and can be purchased at www.peoriaciviccenter.com. 10. American Theater Guild presents “Anastasia” Inspired by the beloved films, the new romantic and adventure-filled musical “Anastasia” premieres at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11 and Wednesday, April 12 at the Peoria Civic Center Theater. Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased at www.peoriaciviccenter.com. 11. ZZ Top live Rock icons ZZ Top will return to Peoria Civic Center at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, April 10 for their Raw Whiskey Tour. Legendary rockers will perform their hits from the past half-century. Tickets start at $43.50 and can be purchased at www.peoriaciviccenter.com. 12. Jo Koy Stand-Up Tour Stand-up comedian Jo Koy will perform his 2023 World Tour at the Peoria Civic Center Theater on Thursday, April 6 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $46.50 and can be purchased at www.peoriaciviccenter.com.

