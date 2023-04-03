Men’s golf faces off in Augusta for third straight title



” data-medium-file=”https://i0.wp.com/easttennessean.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Golf-Matthew-Dodd-Berry-Contributed_ETSU-Athletics.jpg?fit=300% 2C155&ssl=1″ data-large-file=”https://i0.wp.com/easttennessean.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Golf-Matthew-Dodd-Berry-Contributed_ETSU-Athletics.jpg?fit =1024%2C530&ssl=1″/> Photo of golfer Matthew Dodd-Berry competing in Augusta. (Contributed/ETSU Athletics)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (April 1, 2023) Men’s golf returns this weekend to compete in its final tournament before the SoCon Championship April 23-25, Augusta Haskins Award Invitational April 1-2. After winning their second straight tag team title earlier in the week in the Hootie at Bulls Bay in Charleston, SC, the Bucs headed south to take on 14 more programs, including several Power-5 schools such as: Florida, Virginia Tech, Virginia and South Carolina at Forrest Hills Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. The Bucs’ recent success on the course has given the team momentum, as it showed on Saturday, with ETSU competitive from the start and ranked higher than most of their Power-5 opponents. The Bucs are among the top performers on the first day of play, sitting comfortably in the top four behind only Virginia, Illinois and Florida. The Gators built a solid lead early and were 21 under par heading into the end of play for day one of the two-day tournament. The Bucs remained among the top performers throughout the first day of play and are showing great progress as their final event of the season heads into the final day of play. As the Bucs end their first day of play, they sit in fourth place at 10 under par with a first-round score of 281. They follow Illinois and Virginia where the two are in a close battle, tied for second place at 16 under par. Back in fifth place, Texas trails the Bucs at four under par. The Bucs will be back on course early Sunday as day two of the tournament kicks off at 8:15 a.m. For more information about ETSU Golf, visit ETSUBucs.com. Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://easttennessean.com/2023/04/02/mens-golf-competes-in-augusta-for-third-straight-title/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related