Jennie, Michael B. Jordan and more

Calvin Klein’s Spring 2023 campaign is launched featuring some of your favorite celebrities. I mean, look at Michael Jordan and tell me that didn’t take your breath away for a while.

There is no hotter fashion campaign than a Calvin Klein campaign and this latest one proves it just as much. The campaign features brand ambassadors and friends: model Kendall Jenner, BLACKPINK member Jennie Kim, musician FKA twigs, as well as actors Michael B. Jordan and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

World-renowned photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott capture the set in sultry black-and-white photos heavily influenced by the 1990s.

[Hero and featured image credit: calvinklein/Instagram]

True to the “Calvins or nothing” concept, the campaign features some of the world’s most exciting talents, exposed to accentuate their boldness and sensuality. The campaign, built on unwavering trust, captures the unique essence of each talent.

Jennie evokes a minimalist flair in her stripped down outfit. Kendall flaunts her most intimate side with unabashed sensuality. FKA twigs, meanwhile, presents an all-new commercial-unreleased single, combined with images that showcase its distinctive move.

Marking their first campaign for Calvin Klein, the captivating presence of Aaron Taylor-Johnson resonates throughout the visuals, and Michael B. Jordan exudes confidence while showing the intensity and passion that propels him to be the greatest in his job.

The set features the iconic Calvin Klein underwear we all know and love. Sporty and lacy underwear, 90s denim and new bra silhouettes are what you can expect in this latest collection.

The new Athletic and Modern Cotton Performance underwear, as well as the new Modern Cotton bralettes, are among Underwear’s sportiest outfits. Sexy lace lingerie like Sheer Marquisette and Geo Lace triangle bra are also available as underwear.

Classic denim styles are updated in Jeans, with new washes and ’90s-inspired designs, as seen on Aaron, Kendall and Jennie. The new sculpted denim bra and ultra-high cropped wide leg jeans worn by Kendall come from the same collection.

Visit Instagram Calvin Klein @CalvinKlein to learn more about the campaign and shop the latest collection at calvinklein.com.

This article first appeared on Prestige Hong Kong.