Fashion
Jennie, Michael B. Jordan and more
Calvin Klein’s Spring 2023 campaign is launched featuring some of your favorite celebrities. I mean, look at Michael Jordan and tell me that didn’t take your breath away for a while.
There is no hotter fashion campaign than a Calvin Klein campaign and this latest one proves it just as much. The campaign features brand ambassadors and friends: model Kendall Jenner, BLACKPINK member Jennie Kim, musician FKA twigs, as well as actors Michael B. Jordan and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.
World-renowned photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott capture the set in sultry black-and-white photos heavily influenced by the 1990s.
[Hero and featured image credit: calvinklein/Instagram]
True to the “Calvins or nothing” concept, the campaign features some of the world’s most exciting talents, exposed to accentuate their boldness and sensuality. The campaign, built on unwavering trust, captures the unique essence of each talent.
Jennie evokes a minimalist flair in her stripped down outfit. Kendall flaunts her most intimate side with unabashed sensuality. FKA twigs, meanwhile, presents an all-new commercial-unreleased single, combined with images that showcase its distinctive move.
Marking their first campaign for Calvin Klein, the captivating presence of Aaron Taylor-Johnson resonates throughout the visuals, and Michael B. Jordan exudes confidence while showing the intensity and passion that propels him to be the greatest in his job.
The set features the iconic Calvin Klein underwear we all know and love. Sporty and lacy underwear, 90s denim and new bra silhouettes are what you can expect in this latest collection.
The new Athletic and Modern Cotton Performance underwear, as well as the new Modern Cotton bralettes, are among Underwear’s sportiest outfits. Sexy lace lingerie like Sheer Marquisette and Geo Lace triangle bra are also available as underwear.
Classic denim styles are updated in Jeans, with new washes and ’90s-inspired designs, as seen on Aaron, Kendall and Jennie. The new sculpted denim bra and ultra-high cropped wide leg jeans worn by Kendall come from the same collection.
Visit Instagram Calvin Klein @CalvinKlein to learn more about the campaign and shop the latest collection at calvinklein.com.
This article first appeared on Prestige Hong Kong.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.augustman.com/my/style/fashion/calvin-klein-jennie-michael-jordan-kendall/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Pickleball complex with restaurant and bar to open at 52 Norwood’s Factory
- A&M men’s tennis sweeps Florida and Rice in double header | Sports
- Decreased risk of self-harm in young people after melatonin treatment
- Israel sees worst tech quarter in years, partly due to reforms
- Punctuality: Understanding Your Brain’s Master Clock
- No. 23 men’s tennis celebrates senior day in victory over Emerson, 9-0
- NC State baseball wins first ACC series in dominant fashion, shuts out Louisville 10-0 | Sports
- ensure America wins the tech race against China
- Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy remains a problem with disinformation spreading on social media – GP
- Malaysian Prime Minister Anwars’ visit to China marks start of more Chinese investment, business groups say
- Women’s tennis completes weekend sweep with 9-0 victory
- Jennie, Michael B. Jordan and more