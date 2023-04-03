NC State baseball wins first ACC series in dominant fashion, shuts out Louisville 10-0 | Sports

NC State baseball choked No. 11 Louisville 10-0 for the team’s first ACC Series win of the year.

Both teams started the game slow offensively, but the Wolfpack (20-7, 5-6 ACC) turned on the throws in the sixth and seventh innings, scoring nine runs over two innings and leaving the end result in no doubt. The Cardinals (20-6, 3-5 ACC) failed to respond, dropping their second straight series.

We played well today; we’ve played well two games in a row,” said head coach Elliott Avent. We were playing with a lot of confidence We started playing a lot better as soon as [graduate right fielder Trevor] Candelaria returned to the lineup.

After an inspiring rally the night before, the Wolfpacks’ momentum continued in Game 2 of the series. Right-handed junior pitcher Matt Willadsen started the game strong, striking out his first eight batters faced. For the night, Willadsen threw 99 pitches, striking out four batters and allowing just two hits.

Matt threw amazing, first-year first baseman Eli Serrano said. He pitched well all year. We just didn’t have the racing support and the clutch hits, and today we finally got it all together.

Meanwhile, second-year catcher Jacob Cozart hit a home run in the first inning to put the Wolfpack ahead. However, the rest of the bats came out sluggish, with little success over the next few innings. This set up what seemed like a tense pitching battle.

Finally, in the fourth inning, the Pack seemed to find their groove at home plate. Candelaria hit a double into deep left field, bringing the crowd to life, and a pair of walks loaded the bases with sophomore shortstop Payton Green to bat, but a high steal ended the the sleeve. The stranded hitters allowed Louisville to linger, adding pressure on Willadsen to continue his good night on the mound, which he did.

[Louisville is] a great team, a lot of hard hitters today, a lot of their hitters were tough to put down,” Willadsen said. Playing in the ACC, you pretty much play in the top 25 every weekend. Growing up as a kid is what you want, you always want to play on the big stages.

In the fifth, the Wolfpack again put some runners on base but failed to capitalize. Thanks to a fine outing from Willadsen, the Pack managed to maintain their lead. However, the Cardinals came close to scoring in the sixth, advancing a runner in the third, but like the Pack, Louisville failed to capitalize on a golden opportunity.

After several missed opportunities earlier in the game, NC State finally reaped the benefits of getting on the base. To start a series of hits, second-year left fielder Will Marcy hit a double, giving the Wolfpack some momentum. A few at bats later, second-year shortstop Payton Green led Marcy the first of four runs in the inning. Then Serrano hit a two RBI single down the middle, opening the game for the Pack. A pitching error later in the inning then allowed Serrano to score, extending the lead to five.

If you get up there with confidence, good things happen, Serrano said. He showed today; we did 10 races and had all the clutch hits you could ask for.

With a five-point lead to start the seventh, Avent called it a day for Willadsen, allowing right-handed junior pitcher Justin Lawson to take the mound, and the reliever delivered, going up three, three down to close the frame. . The Pack then poured it in late in the seventh, essentially wiping out any chance of a Cardinal comeback.

A Candelaria home run opened the explosive inning. After sophomore left fielder Will Marcy reached base, junior pinch hitter Carter Trice hit a double, giving the Pack a pair of runners in scoring position. Sophomore shortstop Payton Green extended the lead with a two-RBI single, setting up the pack by eight. Despite a pitching change, Louisville gave up two more runs before the end of the frame, making it 10-0.

The Wolfpack were caught off guard to open the eighth inning when an error allowed the Cardinals batter to reach the norm on what should have been a single. The field refocused and won a double play on the next at-bat and held the shutout for the remainder of the inning.

The bats went cold for NC State in the eighth, with the Pack hitting just a single. However, the red and white remained sharp on the mound in the final inning. Lawson was unfazed despite a brace from Louisville and iced the Cardinals without damaging the scoreboard. The result was victory in the first NC States conference series, much to the delight of the home crowd.

Every day you go out and people support you there, Serrano said. It’s the coolest thing I’ve ever been part of, for sure.

The Wolfpack will look to sweep the Cardinals and even their ACC record on Sunday, April 2 at 12 p.m. The match will be televised on ESPNews, and after the match, Wolfpack fans can participate in Meet the Pack Day.