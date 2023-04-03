A&M men’s tennis sweeps Florida and Rice in double header | Sports

Game 1 – Florida

Hoping to bounce back from seeing their 5-game winning streak against Tennessee, the Texas A&M men’s tennis team hosted the Florida Gators at the Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday April 1st. their own streak, including a win over No. 18 Auburn in their last outing.

The clash between two of the nation’s top-ranked doubles teams lived up to the bill on Court 1 when 29th-ranked duo junior Will Grant and Florida graduate Axel Nefve took on senior Aggie n ° 39, Trey Hilderbrand and Noah Schachter. Neither team was able to carve out a lead in the one-set shootout. Every time Hilderbrand and Schachter took the lead, the Gators fought back with impressive service performances from both players. As the match entered a tiebreaker, Nefve and Grants with brave serve and nerves of steel secured them victory with a final score of 7-6 (5). Gator sophomore Nate Bonetto and freshman Tanapatt Nirundorn sealed the doubles point for the visitors with their 6-2 dismantling of Juniors Pierce Rollins and Kenner Taylor.

Down 1-0 in singles play, coach Steve Dentons Aggie’s side needed wins at four of six courts to beat the 2021 national champions. An impressive 6-2, 6-3 win from Schachter over the court 1 tied the game for brown and white. Junior Raphael Perto and senior Guido Marson then pushed the home side into the lead with back-to-back wins. The Gators, refusing to go home without a fight, fought back on Courts 5 and 6 in two hard-fought games. With the SEC contest tied at 3-3, Court 3 would decide the winner.

The rubber match on Court 3 saw Gator freshman Jonah Braswell take on Aggie sophomore Giulio Peregot. Both subclasses showed nerves reminiscent of a well-seasoned veteran in a game that’s easily up for SEC Game of the Year. In the opening set, neither player gave their opponent an inch until the very end when Braswell took a 7-6(4) tiebreaker lead. The second set was another battle of wills, with both players holding serve throughout. By the end of the other games, both players knew what was at stake. A Peregot win would seal the Aggies victory, while a Braswell victory meant the Gators could continue to recover. Even with all that pressure, no player hesitated and the match went to another tiebreaker. This time it was Peregot who came out on top, tying the match with a 7-6(5) set win.

Going into the third set, dust had settled on the other five courts. The contest was now tied and the winner of this thrilling match would send off their respective teams victorious. Everyone inside the Mitchell Tennis Center, players and fans, gathered around Court 3 to see how the match would unfold. Both players held their ground and, almost inevitably, the third set would also be decided by a tiebreaker. Just like in the second set, Giulio Peregot held on to secure victory with a final score of 6-7(4), 7-6(5), 7-6(2). Peregot fell to the ground in celebration, as the Aggies celebrated winning an absolute classic.

Game 2 – Rice

The Texas A&M men’s tennis team started the month of April on a high note. They completed the game-winning double-header against the Rice University Owls on Saturday, April 1. This Aggies team proved they weren’t fooled by beating the Owls 4-2. A&M is certainly looking to make some noise in both the SEC Championship and the NCAA Championship.

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association had A&M at No. 25 and Rice at No. 66 heading into today’s game. The Aggies were recently on a staggering five-game winning streak. They picked up wins over SEC rivals Mississippi State, Arkansas and Alabama. They also picked up two conference wins over Abilene Christian and Tulsa.

Their inspiring performance lately has led them to climb up the rankings. This team has proven they have the ability to go great later this month in the SEC Championship. A&M beat the Florida Gators earlier in the day, starting their momentum against the Owls.

Rice was on an eight-game winning streak heading into her match against A&M. However, if the Owls wanted to win, they would have to turn their storyline against the Aggies. A&M hasn’t lost to Rice since 2009, winning 9 straight.

When it came to doubles play, Rice was the team that started quickly. Their team of senior Wes Barnett and junior Trinity Grear defeated the No. 39 A&Ms team of seniors Noah Schachter and Trey Hilderbrand by a score of 6-3.

Earning the doubles point for the Owls, the team of graduate Campbell Salmon and freshman Santiago Navarro defeated the team of juniors Kenner Taylor and Pierce Rollins.

The third doubles match pitted the Aggies team of junior Matthis Ross and second Stefan Storch against senior Dylan Heap and freshmen Kabeer Kapasi was canceled and ruled incomplete.

With the score 1-0 in favor of Rice, the teams got into the singles game and the Aggies picked up the momentum. They took the lead by winning two games in a row

Senior Guido Marson beat Salmon in straight sets, both by scores of 6-1. Then to end the change of momentum, junior Raphael Perot, ranked No. 65, again defeated Navarro in just two sets by scores of 6-3, 6-4.

The rice wasted no time bouncing back. Barnett defeated No. 104 Rollins in straight sets by scores of 6-4, 6-3. This tied the score at 2-2 for the Owls and revived their thwarted hopes.

However, the Owls were unable to fulfill their underdog dreams. The Aggies wouldn’t lose that day again. Junior Rahul Dhokia beat second Eduardo Morais again in straight sets by scores of 7-5 and 6-3. Then the final match to end the day saw Ross defeat Kapasi in three sets by scores of 6-4, 1-6 and 6-3.

It earned the Aggies the win by a score of 4-2. The final singles match between No. 38 Hilderbrand and Grear was ruled unfinished midway through the third set.

The Aggies leave today’s double-header victorious twice and come back on the winning side. Now, with a record of 13 wins and eight losses, they hope to move up the ITA rankings. Rice now with a record of 11 wins and eight losses hopes to bounce back and finish her season strong.

A&M’s next game is an away game against their SEC rival, the Vanderbilt Commodores. The match will take place in Nashville, Tennessee at the Currey Tennis Center on April 7 at 4 p.m.