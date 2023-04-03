Someone Mapped Out Walter White’s Whole Breaking Bad Wardrobe, And It’s As Dull As You’d Imagine





breaking Bad is a special crime drama because it focuses on the small aspects of the cinematic experience. Of course, a compelling plot and a long list of thrilling cliffhangers are enough to attract millions of fans. The show’s other elements are what helped make it legendary, though. The careful camera angles and use of techniques, such as editing, helped give the show a different feel from other high-profile dramas on television at the turn of the 2010s. Creator Vince Gilligan accounts for every tiny detail , especially the wardrobe of the main characters. You may have heard that every character in breaking Bad has a color wheel specifically associated with them, but one Reddit user was able to give a full visual display of evidence for this theory. By showing all of the outfits antihero Walter White wears throughout the series’ 62 episodes, viewers can gain a broader perspective on what these ensembles mean. Walter White’s outfits are as boring as his existence at home and at work. Most of the color combinations White dons early in the series are beige, green, and cream. The earth tones represent how he blends into his surroundings, never wanting to change his life for the better or take a chance that will bring more happiness. Green in the breaking Bad The universe usually symbolizes greed and envy. It’s clear that White is constantly on the hunt for money in the show’s first two seasons as he thinks he’s going to die of lung cancer. As White is cleared of his cancer at the end of the second season and teams up with Gus Fring to increase his meth production, White’s outfits include many yellow and orange lab coats. These colors represent caution, danger and destruction. Saul Goodman is often seen dressed in orange because his role as legal counsel represents entering a world of danger. When he’s not cooking meth, White sometimes wears red. This color has long represented blood and violence in literary terms. There are a few key color specific absences in White’s wardrobe that are important to notice. He never wears blue or purple. These colors often represent loyalty and purity. His soul was already infected with Greed in the pilot, so there’s no reason to make him wear those colors. White’s wife, Skyler, and sister-in-law, Marie, often wear blue and purple, respectively. The rigorous selection of clothes in breaking Bad is yet another reason to rewatch the show and look for small details. What are the characters wearing in your favorite scenes, and what does this fashion choice mean? Deliberate uses of color are extraordinary throughout history. Editors’ Recommendations





















