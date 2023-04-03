San Diego State beats Florida Atlantic in thrilling fashion





The San Diego State Aztecs defeated the Florida Atlantic Owls by a score of 72-71. After a week of talking heads in the media complaining that there was no blue blood in the last four, the Aztecs and Owls provided one of the most entertaining games of the season. The Aztecs came out strong, and Matt Bradley in particular started the game on fire. He hit his first four shots, including three from behind the arc, and helped the Aztecs to an early lead. FAU came back though. They were hitting hard blows on an Aztec defense that had stifled their competition throughout the tournament. At halftime, the Owls led 40-33. The Owls’ lead increased to 14 points with approximately 14 minutes left in the game. The Aztecs weren’t going to go quietly into the night though. Bradley led the charge, but as has been the case all season for the Aztecs, it was a team effort. The Owls had the ball with 37 seconds to go and a point up. After slowing down time, they missed a lay-up and the Aztecs won the ball with less than 10 seconds left. Lamont Butler rushed to the floor and made history. It was the first buzzer beater in the last four or championship history that was done by a team that was trailing. The game will surely become an instant classic. It’s a shame that someone had to lose considering the quality of each team’s play. FAU scored 71 over the Aztecs, something that hadn’t been done since SDSU played New Mexico on Feb. 25, coincidentally also a game the Aztecs won on buzzer beater Lamont Butler. The Owls shot over 40% on three, had just 10 turnovers, finished the game -1 in rebound differential. They seemed to do everything right. Meanwhile, the Aztecs nearly lost the game at the free throw line, making just 13 of 22 for 59%. In the end, someone had to lose. FAU was led by Alijah Martin who had 26 points and 7 rebounds. Freshman Nick Boyd had 12 points on a 4-8 shot. The story continues The Aztecs were led by Matt Bradley, who struggled last week. In games against Alabama and Creighton, he scored a total of 8 points. Against FAU, he scored 21 with 6 rebounds. Houston native Jaedon LeDee scored 12 points with 6 rebounds. Owl season is over. They will watch the league game from home. The Aztecs will face the UCONN Huskies on Monday night for the national championship. This will be the ultimate test as UCONN has beaten all tournament opponents by at least 13 points and has not scored less than 70 points in 5 tournament matches. More NCAA Tournaments! NCAA title game odds: San Diego State is an underdog against UConn Social media reaction to San Diego State’s win over Florida Atlantic Final Four: What are the odds of San Diego State winning it all? The story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire

