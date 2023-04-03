Fashion
Dream season ends for FAU in 72-71 Final Four loss to Aztecs
HOUSTON (AP) It was one of those Final Four buzzer-drummers that no one will ever forget.
Oh, but how the FAU Owls wish they could.
The teams’ first trip out of nowhere to college basketball’s biggest stage ended in atrocity on Saturday night, with San Diego State players nearly toppling the Owls as they came off the bench and swarmed the field to celebrate the Lamont Butlers jumper at the buzzer that gave the Aztecs a 72-71 win.
The Owls made school history by arriving here, only to leave the field as part of history.
It was the first Final Four buzzer-beater in which the losing team won before the shot.
I was in shock when the buzzer went off, said Nick Boyd, FAU.
The Florida Atlantics players smiled and many danced off the bench during a second half in which it looked like they would move short of a title win that no one could have seen coming.
Instead, they ended up with a loss no one will ever forget.
It was devastating, Alijah Martin said of the shooting.
Butlers shot now enters the annals of March Madness, alongside Jalen Suggs, long-range batsman for Gonzaga two years ago in the national semi-finals, and even something that happened on this floor even the last time that the Final Four was in Houston in 2016: Kris Jenkins beat the buzzer to win the title for Villanova.
These two teams were tied before the winning shot. FAU was ahead 71-70, making the Butlers’ match-winning buzzer-beater the first in Final Four history in which the winning team trailed before the shot.
Which means the FAU will be remembered alongside UCLA and North Carolina as victims of some of the most crushing last-second losses this tournament has seen. But this one might be considered the most heartbreaking of them all.
The hardest part is there’s no sequel… the sadness is just that we won’t be able to do it again tomorrow, said FAU coach Dusty May.
But May thinks this team will be remembered for far more than Saturday’s devastating outing.
These guys created memories and a legacy for a lifetime, he said. People will be talking about this group for the next 50 to 100 years.
FAU Jalen Gaffney called the shot back just minutes after he fell to send his team home.
He ended up shooting a tough 2, which we love so much to live with the result. It’s just basketball, (expletive) happens sometimes. He made a good shot and we have to live with it.
For so long, it didn’t seem like it would go that way.
Gaffney made a 3-pointer to put the Owls ahead 26-24 with 7:25 left in the first half. FAU no longer dragged to the buzzer.
The Owls were up 9 with 11 minutes left after testing San Diego States’ vaunted defense like no one had in this tournament before the Aztecs started nibbling the lead.
The Aztecs came under 2 for the first time with about 10 minutes to go and tied with 4 1/2 minutes to go.
Giancarlo Rosado put the Owls back on top with a fadeaway jumper seconds later, but they didn’t make another basket until Martins’ layup made it 71-68 with 45 seconds left.
Jaedon LeDee hit a jumper to cut the FAU lead to 1 with 36 seconds left.
Johnell Davis missed a layup with nine seconds remaining, which would have increased the lead.
Nathan Mensah grabbed a rebound before the Butlers jumper went through the net at the buzzer to end this Cinderella dream season.
But Boyd insisted that wouldn’t be the last time these owls got a chance to shine in March Madness.
You will still hear about the FAU, he said. You’re going to see us in the same position, and it’s going to be a different outcome, I promise you.
