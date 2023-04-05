European Parliament fashion show draws attention to forced labor in garment industry Radio Free Asia

When Louise Xin, the award-winning Chinese-Swedish fashion designer and human rights activist, visited the European Parliament last June, she received an unusual request from the body: would she organize a fashion show in the conference room to draw attention to forced labor? in the fashion industry?

Xin, 28, happily agreed and hosted the show on March 28, the first ever inside parliament, featuring her eponymous rent-only, no-sale couture brand.

Nine models of different ethnicities, including two Uyghur women who wore long dresses in and thea silk cloth, was walking in the center of a conference room.

At the end of the show, Xin entered the room holding the hands of Kazakh businesswoman Gulbahar Jelilova, who had been detained in a re-education camp in northwest China’s Xinjiang region, and former Nepalese child laborer Nasreen Sheikh.

Clothes are something we wear every day, all of us, but they are much more than just pieces of cloth, Xin told attendees, including EU lawmakers. They tell stories about who wears and makes them.

The painful story of a child labor survivor, Nasreen, and a camp survivor, Gulbahar, are two of the millions of two women from two different parts of the world where we all gather here today, said Xin. And united with all of you, we will write a new future for those who wear them and make their clothes.

Forced labor affects at least 27.6 million people worldwide, most of whom occur in the private economy, according to rights groups.

But in China, some of the roughly 1.8 million Uyghurs and other Turkish minorities held in state-run camps have been forced to work in local factories producing cotton, yarn and hair products used for braiding and weaving.

European legislation on forced labor

The fashion show took place as members of the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union met to discuss and agree on a proposal to ban products made with forced labour.

The European Commission published the proposal last September to ban the import and export of goods made by forced labour, including child labour, on the EU market, without targeting companies or industries specific.

Representatives from labor rights groups and other NGOs attended a panel after the fashion show to discuss how the European Parliament could implement effective forced labor legislation.

Hopefully the body will vote on the proposal between February and April next year,” said Jewher Ilham, a human rights activist and daughter of jailed prominent Uyghur scholar Ilham Tohti.

The current forced labor resolution that has been introduced lacks a regional focus, which may result in the failure to block goods made by state-sponsored forms of forced labor, said Ilham, coordinator of the Worker Rights Consortium based in Washington, DC

Labor rights groups have suggested that the EU be transparent and make import data public, just like the US, so that civil society groups and researchers can help identify products or forced labor shipments, she added.

In June 2022, members of the European Parliament passed a resolution calling Chinese governments systemic human rights abuses against Uyghurs, crimes against humanity and a grave risk of genocide.

About six months earlier, in December 2021, US President Joe Biden signed into law the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act. For ensure that products produced by forced labor in China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, where state-sponsored forced labor is widespread, do not enter the US market.

Loss of Chinese business

Jelilova, the Kazakh businesswoman, told Radio Free Asia that she was deeply excited that Xin, as a person of Chinese descent, brought in models from all over the world to highlight the use by China of Uyghur forced labor and repressive government policies in Xinjiang.

Louise told me she lost a lot of her business for taking a stand on Uighur issues, said Jelilova, who was honored as 2021 Uighur Lawyer of the Year by Justice for All, a US-based Muslim advocacy group, for his drawing work. international attention to the abuses that have taken place in Xinjiang’s vast network of camps.

Many Chinese people who had asked her to design clothes no longer do so, Jelilova added. But she still helps Uyghurs without any fear. She showed moral courage by designing clothes to fight against forced labor.

The fashion show at the European Parliament was not the first time that Xin has used tailoring made from recycled and repurposed materials to draw attention to the plight of Uyghurs.

She dedicated her first digital fashion show in August 2021 to the Uyghur community to raise awareness of genocidal policies targeting the majority Muslim minority group.

Translated by FRG Uyghur. Edited by Roseanne Gerin and Malcolm Foster.