Orthodox Jewish fashion blogger gets banged by Muslim women

The religious world is always full of stigma. To people on the outside, it may seem old-fashioned and closed off to others. But Shirel Avrahami has another story to tell. While being a religious woman, wife and mother of four, she is also a fashion blogger and influencer with a strong message for others. It all started years ago.

“My parents moved to Israel from South Africa, Johannesburg, when I was a little girl and since then we lived in the religious community of Kfar Chabad. I had no knowledge of fashion,” said- she declared. i24NEWS.

“The majority of young designers say they have always been in fashion and it was their dream to be a fashion designer. But it was not my dream. a young age. As a religious girl, I didn’t grow up with knowledge related to fashion,” she continued.

Shirel studied hard for a degree in education and wanted to be an emissary for the Jewish outreach organization Chabad. But another path was destined for him.

“When my turn to be a Chabad emissary came, the seminary leader told me that I couldn’t do it because my clothes weren’t modest enough – people could see my elbows and neck. And I was only 18 and he was my whole world. So I decided to leave the seminary, I didn’t want to be a teacher like all my friends. Everyone was about to become a teacher. But me , after everything I’ve been through, I didn’t want to be a teacher. I wanted to be someone else,” Shirel said.

The designer met her husband who gave her a lot of confidence and support, and made her believe that she could try something new. She also pointed to the Igrot Kodesh, a collection of letters from the Chabad-Lubavitch rabbi, which Jews today often use for advice. Shirel has found the blessing to start her own new path.

“I created an Instagram account and started posting my photos in modest outfits and step by step women gathered around me. Many of these accounts were without photos or real names, but they were religious and orthodox women who wanted information about modest women. Seven years ago when I started my Instagram, there were no modest fashion bloggers,” she explained.

And once the community around her reached 10,000 subscribers, Shirel realized that now was the time not only to show but also to create.

“There is a high demand but there are no modest and at the same time fashionable clothes. So I decided to be the one who would do it. I was 22 years old with no knowledge of economics and business and besides I was pregnant with my first child – and I decided to do it anyway. I became the first to sell fashionable modest clothes online. Before that, women had to take a bus to Bnei Brak or Jerusalem and walk from shop to shop there. So I wondered why religious women couldn’t also buy online?” the designed recalled.

Her business kept growing and her message became stronger and stronger and one day reached even those women who, at first glance, live in a completely different world.

“Something very interesting happened, something I didn’t expect at all. Arab women started buying from my site. I started seeing orders with Arab women’s names. And I wondered what they had found in my clothes that also met their demands.” Shirel shared.

“I dug into this topic and asked my followers on Instagram, which of them were religious Jews or ultra-Orthodox and which were Arab. And I even met my followers. And that’s how I found out that both communities need modest and fashionable people, we don’t believe in the same thing and we think differently, our life is very different but we have something in common and that is modest fashion “, she said.

Since then, Shirel also started working with Arab models and came up with advertisements that would attract the attention of Arab women. And it’s not just business. There is a message behind.

“I explain that it is not my goal to make national peace. But fashion is my way of uniting the two peoples first, at the level of my close entourage. Before starting to talk about big things, let’s start by something around us. The Arab woman who works with me, an Arab lawyer or an Arab doctor who helps me and vice versa. First of all, we must connect on this level and feel comfortable with them. with each other,” the creator said.

And so it was that a young girl who was once destined to become a religious teacher became a powerful influencer uniting women in her own way.