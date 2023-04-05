The Vault: Business Behind Fashion, a new student organization

Runway Magazine or Vogue instinctively come to mind when we think of fashion. A passion for fashion can mean imagining yourself living the Devil Wears Prada story and attending Paris Fashion Week, an Emily in Paris ultimate dream come true.

Melina Zarboulas and Marlo Pulliam, sophomores at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, wanted to challenge this stigma by offering hard-working students with different academic backgrounds a way to explore the intersections between their interests and the fashion.

They created The Vault: The Business Behind Fashion providing students with the opportunity to explore the complexities and intersections of marketing, communications and design within the fashion industry.

I have always thought [the fashion industry] was just about clothing and design, said Zarboulas, co-founder and president of The Vaults. We want to show students that there is so much to this industry beyond clothing and design. It can be a very good awakening.

As a student organization, one of the main pillars of The Vaults is community, according to its founders. While UW-Madison has many student organizations on campus, the founders said they hoped The Vault would offer something different to the UW-Madison community.

In addition to providing behind-the-scenes insight into the fashion industry, the founders want to establish a safe space to explore diverse interests, ultimately creating a hub for creative expression through the lens of fashion, they shared.

Additionally, Pulliam shared the hope of bridging the common divide between leadership and membership in student organizations by welcoming so many expressions [as] people are willing to provide and offer a range of committees allowing members to explore various personal interests.

While the organization is known for exploring the business behind fashion, founders and creative director Pranav Volety shared how proud they are of the notion of sharing an interest in fashion as well as various fields of study.

Volety, a UW-Madison junior studying neuroscience, said he burst onto the fashion scene for reasons unrelated to fashion.

I used to produce music for artists, Volety said. I’ve only just started with this and haven’t been connected to artists quickly. I realized I had a skill set where I could just apply myself to anything I wanted because I could speak the language of graphic design.

Members of the organization attend workshops where they deepen their knowledge of the industry and plan fundraising events. The Vault hosted its first panel in late March, where fashion industry leaders spoke about their backgrounds and experiences in the industry.

Speakers included Loni Andreen, Chief Creative Officer of ShopBop, Rob Bowhan, Chief Creative Officer of AugustStore, and Ada Woitkowski, Chief Commercial Officer of Peacock Jewelers. On April 20, the organization will hold a workshop with New York Fashion Week award-winning designer Dovile Riebschlager focusing on clothing recycling and textile manufacturing.

The organization will also hold its first student-run fashion show on May 2 at Tripp Commons, inspired by Homers Odyssey. Students will be able to browse the Odyssey written by Homer and learn through an immersive experience of literature and fashion, Zarboulas said. The show will portray every step of the Greek tale through the prism of fashion.

We want to dive into the literature, the meaning and the different symbolisms and outfits. It’s so creative. Imagine how many opportunities there are to create outfits for this theme, and it could be educational while combining fashion with literature, Zarboulas said.

Organizing committees collaborated on the basic structure of the event and venue decisions regarding general lighting and representation, styling and tailoring outfits from scratch drawing inspiration from the literature.

The collection created by The Vault will take audiences into a world of myths and legends and teach them about literature and fashion through a runway experience, Zarboulas said.

As for the goals of the founders of The Vault, they hope to provide members with experiences deemed unimaginable through education, training and a sense of community, as depicted on their website . They strive to provide hands-on learning experiences not typically available in a classroom and to create a center for creative freedom and expression.

Students interested in joining the organization can follow their Instagram @thevaultuwmadison and explore their website to learn more about upcoming events.

Editor’s note: Pranav Volety has previously contributed to the Daily Cardinal. He is no longer affiliated with the newspaper.