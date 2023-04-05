Deepfake AI video of Harry Potter characters in faux-Balenciaga fashion show goes viral





A YouTuber has used artificial intelligence to recreate characters from JK Rowling’s ‘Harry Potter’ series and bring them to life with voices, expressions and high fashion. Generative artificial intelligence programs, which allow users to enter prompts and generate text or images, are on the rise, and one user used the technology to create an advertisement for high fashion brand Balenciaga, reinventing JK Rowling’s “Harry Potter” characters. Demonflyingfox has created realistic and often bizarre adaptations featuring characters from politics, pop culture and major religions with over 12 million views on its YouTube channel to date. Two videos, titled “Harry Potter by Balenciaga”, have taken the internet by storm. Even Twitter CEO Elon Musk, despite being one of many signatories to a letter warning that advanced AI technology that could pose “profound risks to society and humanity”, has appeared to applaud the video in a tweet, posting several fire emojis. RARE HARRY POTTER BOOK ‘HOLY GRAIL’ COULD BE WORTH $65B AFTER IT WAS FOUND ‘SITTING ON A SHELF’ The Harry Potter Balenciaga videos, with more than 4 million collective views, feature AI-powered images, animations and sounds to bring the characters to life, a few of which parody lines from Rowling’s original books. Some outlets reacted with astonishment to how far AI has come. “Ready for a nightmare vision of the children’s books many grew up with? I wasn’t and I have to admit that the high cheekbones, sunken cheeks and stern expressions of the characters I love, from Hermione to Ron Dobby, are pretty much fuel for a nightmare – although Dobby looks a lot like a vision of Zoolander,” a TechTheLead reporter wrote on Monday. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS Demonflyingfox spoke in an interview with Dazed Digital about the process of creating such material. “I’m constantly thinking about combinations and mixes of popular media that might work,” Demonflyingfox told the outlet. “I quickly realized that these needed to be as unexpected as possible, but still logical. With its innocent, naive vibe, it worked surprisingly well to put Harry in a chill, adult storyline.” Dazed Digital summed it up, “it was over with the wobbly broom core and with dark coats, angular sunglasses and scooped cheekbones.” CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS Demonflyingfox added: “I’ve already put Harry in the world of the Yakuza so it was only a matter of time before I thought of the fashion bubble…and probably the most memorable company is Balenciaga in that regard. moment.” Futurism, an online media outlet, quoted a YouTube user who observed, “You just created a $2 million ad for probably less than $10.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxbusiness.com/media/artificial-intelligence-deepfake-video-harry-potter-characters-faux-balenciaga-fashion-show-goes-viral The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related