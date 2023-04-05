Photo-Illustration: The Cup; Pictures: Retailers

As Successions fourth and final seasonpseudo-intellectual fans can’t be quiet about Substack meets MasterClass meets The Economist meets the new yorkerthe easily titillated are still obsessed with the filthy mouth of the Romans, and we all united in laughter at Tom Wambsgans delicious hatred of that ridiculously bulky Burberry bag.

Somehow Gregs cousin Bridget Randomfuck managed to make an even more shameful date faux pas than asking Uncle Logan for a selfie, she brought a gargantuan, remarkable bag to his terrifyingly moody birthday party, and it revealed his identity as a barely rich hardy trial. We think Burberry still counts a lot as luxury; at $2,890, this bag costs more than most people’s monthly rent. But within the family richer than Richie-Rich Roy, entry-level accessories splashed with brand identity are a sign that you always keep a dustbag kept in your closet to remind you that what you own is real. Despite being new money (Kendall, Shiv, and Roman are just the second generation in the family business, after all), the Roys are desperate to embody old money with their calm, muted tones.

Picture: HBO

Welcome to the world of stealth wealth, the Succession luxury style that whispers with its Maison Margiela t-shirts and Brunello Cucinelli suits, which typically cost at least five times more than anything with a visible logo. In this rich, rich universe of the 1%, the characters have fun talking to each other, and depreciating their luxury purchases is exactly how they remind people of where they stand. In honor of Kendalls simple looking but exorbitantly priced baseball capswe’ve ranked seven moments from the show that highlight Roy’s brand of quiet opulence on a scale of one to ten Loro Piana hats.





Craving for crumbs of respect and acceptance from Grandpa Logan, Tom spends a ridiculous fortune on buy him a Patek Philippe shown as a birthday present in the series premiere. As the family plays a humiliating game of softball, the excited social climber delivers his present in a shiny wooden box. It’s, uh, Patek Philippe, Tom announces. Logan, unimpressed and indifferent, responds in typical fashion: Yeah, it says Patek Philippe here. The patriarch then transmits the very expensive watching a poor family at the stadium to compensate for the behavior of the Romans to lure a child with a million dollars. Eight out of ten Loro Piana hats.





Kendall was raised to recognize the power of stealth wealth, and he truly believes that money can buy him anything. Idealistic as always, the pious heir-to-be buys a $500 pair of Lanvin sneakers as he heads to an investment meeting with an artist collective, hoping to sway them with his hype merch during the first season of the shows. Of course, when that fails, Kendall drastically rejects the shoes and her image as a Silicon Valley mogul without hesitation. I bought these sneakers on the way here because I thought you’d all be dressed like fucking Bjrk, and I wanted to make a good impression, he said. SO, I am a moron I can take them off. Despite the small presentation, Lovelorn Kendall loses the investment. Nine out of ten Loro Piana hats.

Sorry to hurt Wambsfans, but Roman is a hilarious bully. In the second season, brother bratty Roy asks his sister’s boyfriend, where do you buy your costumes, by the way, Tom? Maybe that’s why I’m not moving as fast as you. I just don’t have that square, corporate look. LAW? I mean, I’m sorry, but like, what the fuck? You look like a transformer. Shiv, a passionate (read: emotionally abusive) girlfriend as always, adds: He’s thrifty and he has the worst taste in a suit. Michelle Matland, the shows’ costume designer, previously revealed that Toms wardrobe is mainly Zegna. Well, sometimes you just can’t win with the rich. Seven out of ten Loro Piana hats.





Why do so many of these moments include Tom? Despite their unmatched disdain for one another, the Roy siblings manage to unite against their adjacent peasant Midwestern extended family. Tom arrives at Argestes, the shmancy tech-and-media conference for the bigger wolves, in a Moncler down jacket that draws attention to its hefty price tag. Of course, other attendees also wore puffy jackets, but they were relentlessly understated and probably more expensive. Nice vest, Wambsgans. It’s so inflated. What is it stuffed with? Your hopes and dreams? Roman asks, so abruptly that you can almost see the Moncler logo sitting proudly on Tom’s padded chest deflate a tiny bit. Eight out of ten Loro Piana hats.





Babygirl Kendall creates an immersive birth canal experience for her 40th birthday, hoping to be surrounded by people who celebrate her. Sure, that’s a tough question Succession; this family can and will buy anything but tenderness. As the party grows increasingly destructive, Kendall breaks down and goes on a rampage to find the stained, handmade gift her kids gave her. In an attempt to save the collapse, his girlfriend and heiress Naomi Pierce instead gives him his gift: a Rolex watch. Big, big mistake. I don’t mean to be a dick, but I have a watch. I have My look, he said. Hungry-for-love Kendall hates the stupid lavish gift because it’s not listed. Six out of ten Loro Piana hats.

In the season three finale, Shiv wears a questionable floral dress to Caroline’s dearest mother’s wedding in Tuscany. But hawk-eyed Succession viewers expect nothing less than The Row from the most manipulative brother Roy. Twitter was furious that Shiv wore an easily recognizable (and accessible) Ted Baker dress for the dramatic event. A favorite disheveled tweet: It has come to my attention that Shivs dresses for the Succession The finale was Ted Baker and I’m afraid that’s beyond suspension of disbelief. She would never wear Ted Baker in ten million light years, it’s horrible. Besides, the as cheap as Macys dress was actually $223. Ten out of ten Loro Piana hats.

Gregs dates a ridiculously large bag found dead in a ditch. #Succession pic.twitter.com/93ZHirlbEg — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) March 27, 2023

It’s only been a week, but it’s hard to imagine a world where classic Burberry checks don’t remind us of Tom dragging Greg’s date for his larger-than-life tote. What’s even in there? Subway Flats? His lunch bucket? I mean, Greg, this is monstrous. It’s gargantuan. You could take it camping. You might drag it on the floor after a job at the bank, he says. Even for the Disgusting Brothers, this line of fierce, tumultuous insults is just superior conversation. Ten out of ten Loro Piana hats.