Fashion
37 Best Spring Wedding Guest Dresses to Wear in 2023
The spring wedding you said yes to is fast approaching, which means it’s time to find the perfect dress to wear. The best spring wedding guest dresses are brightly colored, stylish, packable and, ideally, reusable. When shopping for the right style, you’ll want to consider the formality of the ceremony and the weather at your destination. To help you celebrate the newlyweds in style, we’ve rounded up 37 of the best wedding guest dresses to wear this season, from pink mini dresses to chic silky dresses. We turned to some of our favorite online retailers to find a variety of styles and prices including Lulus, Nordstrom, Revolve, Amazon and Reformation. (Pro tip: Some of these brands have sections on their websites dedicated to wedding guest dresses, which makes it even easier to find for the big day.)
Whether you’re heading to an outdoor ceremony in Sonoma or a black-tie wedding in New York, there’s a dress on this list for you. We’ve made sure to include a variety of lengths, colors, and price points, while also considering just how easy these dresses are to carry.
Keep scrolling to see all of our top picks or jump straight to the spring wedding guest dress style you like best.
mini dresses
If the dress code is a bit more casual, you can opt for a mini dress, especially if you’re outdoors in a hot-weather destination. Even in a shorter evening dress, you’ll look elegant and wedding-appropriate in one of these styles. A mini dress is easy to pack and even easier to style than longer, more formal dresses. Each of these dresses is suitable for most wedding season events, rehearsal dinners, bridal showers and bachelor parties.
Midi dresses
One of the most popular styles to wear to a wedding right now is a midi dress. They are elegant, flattering and feminine, while being a safe length to wear for almost any type of wedding. There are plenty of midi dresses below from sleeveless, off the shoulder, A-line, floral, and satin styles included.
Spring is the perfect time to add some fun colors to the mix, like Lulus’ flowy tiered lavender dress; the hot-pink high-neck midi from Petal & Pup; or ASOS’ azure blue puff sleeve number. One of our favorite wedding outfits for travelers: the Mara Hoffman popcorn dress. The ruffled dress can be thrown straight into your carry-on and carried to the other end, no steamer needed.
Long dresses
If you’re shopping for a maxi dress, we’ve got plenty of colorful options for you, from dressy styles to more casual ones. I’m looking at the flirty Lulus blush pink flutter sleeve maxi and Amanda Uprichard dress in a chic champagne color for a formal wedding I’m attending in May. While sleek, long dresses can be tricky to pack and aren’t always the most comfortable for strolling around all night, these lightweight choices all slip nicely into a garment bag and won’t be too bulky to be worn by a girl. warmer day. We’ve also made sure these options don’t restrict your legs, they’re breathable while still being elevated.
Jumpsuits & Rompers
The ultimate power move: the pants. A jumpsuit is just as chic, but much more comfortable to wear on long days, especially if you plan to spend most of the night on the dance floor. These jumpsuits are so versatile that they are just as suitable for a special occasion as for a dinner party. Plus, it’s an easy outfit to dress up with sandals and wear again, saving you storage space.
little black dresses
If you’re attending multiple weddings this year, you might want to avoid buying 10 new evening dresses that you’ll only wear once. A simple LBD never goes out of style, change up your heels and accessories and no one will ever know you’re an outfit repeater. A classic cocktail dress like the one below from Dress the Population is suitable for almost any special event on your calendar this year and will remain a wardrobe staple for years to come. I usually pack a black dress on every vacation, like Cuyana’s: it’s lightweight, can be wrapped tightly in my carry-on, and can be dressed up if needed with a pair of white trainers and a cardigan.
For even more wedding guest outfit inspiration, check out our top picks for beach weddings and cold weather destinations.
