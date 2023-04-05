Kitx Fall 2023 Ready-to-Wear Collection





An exhibition session with Kit Willow inevitably turns into a lesson in sustainable design. For fall, it was a mini-education about scraps, that excess fabric that ends up on the factory floor before ending up in landfills. You never use all the little nooks, she explained. In an effort to disrupt the process, she transformed scraps of floral-print silk from cutting houses across Australia as well as her own studio into the kind of floaty, bias-cut dresses she is known for. And not only that. Since the pandemic, she’s moved to a direct-to-consumer model, so she only does what’s pre-ordered on her e-commerce site. The collection’s denim jacket, bustier and ruffled skirt are all made from jeans thrown away at the Future from Waste Lab, which Willow launched in 2021. She’s currently looking for other designers to do residencies, including virtual ones. , to the Lab, which means that the designers share their patterns and the Lab will make the clothes from local waste sourced from Melbourne. It could be anyone in the world, she said, and they could use military surplus, men’s shirts, even old sheets. This kind of open-door policy is rare in fashion, but Willow knows what to expect, environmentally, and she’s willing to do something about it. A more responsible fashion industry would operate in a circular fashion. Unwanted clothing would not end up in landfills, but would stay in a continuous loop through resale, in-store take-back programs, clothing repair and recycling. Willow has incorporated these processes into the way she does business, but it starts with making desirable clothes. One of the most useful pieces here was an eyelet belt with built-in peplum ruffles that cascaded down the hips. A low-effort, high-impact accessory, it gave everything from a perfectly fitted coat to a flowing slip-neck dress that extra edge.

