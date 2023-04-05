Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in a thigh-high slit dress as she promotes Citadel | Web series

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden are out in Mumbai for promotions of the upcoming Prime Video Citadel series. On Tuesday, Priyanka made an appearance in a stunning dress. Her co-star Richard opted for an all-black suit for the day. Read also : Richard Madden says he would be honored to do a Bollywood movie Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden during Citadel promotions in Mumbai.

For the second day of the promotion, Priyanka slipped into a printed teal dress which came with a voluminous slip and a daring thigh-length slit. She finished her look with black heels, a bracelet and her signature makeup. Completing it, Richard Madden looked relaxed in his suit avatar.

Prime Video’s official Instagram handle shared Priyanka and Richard’s photos online and wrote, @priyankachopra and @maddenrichard are ready to take on the spyverse, in style. Reacting to this, a fan commented, Priyanka looks stunning. These two are raising the temperature in Mumbai, added another. Someone else also said, Jesus Christ How beautiful she is.

Citadel is an action-spy thriller produced by Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO banner with David Weil as showrunner. Going by the trailer, the series follows elite operatives Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh, whose memories were erased after narrowly escaping with their lives from the downfall of an independent global spy agency called Citadel. . While Richard plays Mason, Priyanka appears as Nadia.

Talking about the show, Richard said earlier, I loved working with Priyanka every day because she keeps me present. We both prepare properly before committing to anything. I can think too much and Priyanka has always been good at calling me back into the room and being so present and allowing us to really play together. It’s a lot like the characters on the show in many ways. We balance each other beautifully and bring out the best in each other and couldn’t ask for a better dance partner.

“Because our storyline is extremely…It has many layers and there’s a lot going on…We protect and support each other…We weren’t trying to trip each other up. We weren’t trying to not to point anything bad. We were really there to support each other because we knew the show was about both of us and the better we dance together the better the show will work,” Priyanka added. Citadel will be released on April 28.