Fashion
2023 Rains Fishtail Parka Review
SHOP $155 us.rains.com
Welcome to the Esquire endorsement. Highly sought after. Fully checked. These choices are the best way to spend your hard-earned money.
I’m really not an umbrella. I have exactly one winter coat that has a hood, and it’s impossible to wear it without melting in temperatures above 30 degrees. Living in a climate where it is often a bit hot And a little or a lot trainy (i.e. New York) means my stubbornness about rainy day outfits often leaves me drenched, with damp, frizzy hair for the rest of the day. Until I found the perfect parka.
THE Fishtail parka by Rains is solely responsible for keeping me comfortable and warm in the rain, no matter how long I’m out. Sleek and sharp, the unisex design has all the features of a waterproof parka, elastic hems, drawstring hood, pockets and waterproof fabric and more. It also features a double zip and button closure to ensure extra dryness, a curved hem that hugs the body perfectly, and a contemporary silhouette that even in an urban sea of puffer jackets and parkas is remarkably chic.
Scandinavian design is now a staple in my closet. I reach for it whenever the rain is even remotely on the radar; I’ve even worn it when it’s just a cloudy day, because it looks super cool, it’s soft as hell, and it goes with absolutely everything. Well, anything but an umbrella you can leave at home.
SHOP $155 us.rains.com
It’s the perfect weight
Let me describe the worst feeling in the world. You walk in the rain, and even if it’s raining, it’s really not This cold. But, to avoid the drizzle, you still put on your thick raincoat, it’s the only waterproof option you had, and it has a hood! But now you’re walking in the rain (already bad) and overheating under your heavy coat (terrible) and you’ll be sweating and wet every time you get to your destination (disgusting), And you’re going to have to lug around a thick jacket that’s bloated and wet inside (absolutely unbearable).
Now let me describe the best feeling in the world. It’s about fifty degrees. It’s raining. Your Rains fishtail parka is lightweight so you stay dry And cool, and the hidden ventilation vents built into the design even allow some air in the back to cool you down. Once inside you’ll still be able to wear the parka after all, it’s thin enough not to be in the way, but if you still want to take it off it’s easy to fold up and store in your bag. Life is beautiful.
Seriously, I think there are fewer greater pleasures in life than having a solid piece of outerwear that not only does the job with Nothing wrong, but it looks good doing it too. Which brings me to the fact that
SHOP $155 us.rains.com
Sleek and elegant sound
Two things about the Danes: they know how to style and they know how to live with the rain. The fishtail parka is simply cooler than the classic rubber raincoat it reinterprets, with a silhouette that flutters with the wind, drapes your body and still manages to look quite sharp and utilitarian.
Personally, my least favorite thing about rainy weather is how it limits your wardrobe options. There are certain shoes you don’t want to get wet, sure, but beyond that, putting an ugly, bulky coat on kind of ruins a look, and even if you choose to go the umbrella route, you you’re stuck wearing it all day and dealing with opening and closing and reverse. The obvious solution is to have a raincoat that is a) stylish and b) functional. Rains ticks both of those boxes and adds a third: it’s also affordable.
SHOP $155 us.rains.com
It is remarkably versatile
As if being a lightweight raincoat isn’t enough that eliminates the need for an umbrella, the Fishtail Parka has more functionality than just being a raincoat. For starters, it’s also quite windproof. With rain often comes a fact that umbrellas don’t seem to have adapted to yet, but Rains certainly has. While the fabric East light (but not too light), it’s also tough, with sonically welded seams and a polyurethane coating that won’t budge in high winds. Even the hood has drawstrings, so you can cinch it around your head and make sure it doesn’t fly off.
Plus it’s a coat you shouldn’t have to wear exclusively when it rains. I mean, it’s a stylish, lightweight coat! Wear it anytime! I wear mine to the office, wear it on weekends, wear it to formal events and late night bodega snacks. It’s just comfy, with a surprisingly soft exterior and stretchy interior (seriously, Rains even added elbow pleats to the design to allow for maximum movement).
And while the coat is lightweight as far as raincoats go, it’s totally adaptable to any weather, with an adjustable hem that you can shorten or lengthen to add or take away warmth. Additionally, you can overlay below the coat if you need it for one great cold day; I often wear mine with a sweater and a t-shirt underneath, or even another jacket. It’s been a faithful winter companion, and now that it’s a spring well, I’ve never looked forward to April showers anymore.
SHOP $155 us.rains.com
Photograph by Philip Friedman. Accessory styling by Caroline Colston for Halley Resources.
Trishna Rikhy is the Associate Style Commerce Editor at Esquire. Previously, his writings have appeared in Vogue Runway, PAPER Magazine, V Magazine, V MAN, etc. She’s based in New York, but can probably be found wherever the strongest cup of coffee is.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-fashion/a43510425/rains-fishtail-parka-review/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Here is the deepest fish ever filmed | Smart news
- The people of England were divided by the influx of asylum seekers
- bne IntelliNews – In a letter from an Istanbul scholar describes the almost blind belief that Erdogan will lose the elections
- Must read! Is Bollywood leaning on the Southern film industry?
- Top Iranian, Saudi envoys meet in China on deal that could change Middle EastExBulletin
- New treatment shows promise for rare cancer in children
- UK emergency alert test time set
- Salman Khan addresses Bollywood delivering a series of flops, blames ‘too cool’ directors: ‘Kharab fimein banaoge toh…’
- Table tennis legend Liu Guoliang re-elected as CTTA president Xinhua
- UKHSA warns of detections of tick-borne encephalitis virus TBEV in several parts of the UK
- Not loyal to Pakistan: Imran Khan slams Bilawal Bhutto over ‘martial law’ remark
- ‘They have become so desperate,’ says PM Modi