2023 Rains Fishtail Parka Review

$155

I’m really not an umbrella. I have exactly one winter coat that has a hood, and it’s impossible to wear it without melting in temperatures above 30 degrees. Living in a climate where it is often a bit hot And a little or a lot trainy (i.e. New York) means my stubbornness about rainy day outfits often leaves me drenched, with damp, frizzy hair for the rest of the day. Until I found the perfect parka.

THE is solely responsible for keeping me comfortable and warm in the rain, no matter how long I’m out. Sleek and sharp, the unisex design has all the features of a waterproof parka, elastic hems, drawstring hood, pockets and waterproof fabric and more. It also features a double zip and button closure to ensure extra dryness, a curved hem that hugs the body perfectly, and a contemporary silhouette that even in an urban sea of ​​puffer jackets and parkas is remarkably chic.

Scandinavian design is now a staple in my closet. I reach for it whenever the rain is even remotely on the radar; I’ve even worn it when it’s just a cloudy day, because it looks super cool, it’s soft as hell, and it goes with absolutely everything. Well, anything but an umbrella you can leave at home.

It’s the perfect weight

Let me describe the worst feeling in the world. You walk in the rain, and even if it’s raining, it’s really not This cold. But, to avoid the drizzle, you still put on your thick raincoat, it’s the only waterproof option you had, and it has a hood! But now you’re walking in the rain (already bad) and overheating under your heavy coat (terrible) and you’ll be sweating and wet every time you get to your destination (disgusting), And you’re going to have to lug around a thick jacket that’s bloated and wet inside (absolutely unbearable).

Now let me describe the best feeling in the world. It’s about fifty degrees. It’s raining. Your Rains fishtail parka is lightweight so you stay dry And cool, and the hidden ventilation vents built into the design even allow some air in the back to cool you down. Once inside you’ll still be able to wear the parka after all, it’s thin enough not to be in the way, but if you still want to take it off it’s easy to fold up and store in your bag. Life is beautiful.

Seriously, I think there are fewer greater pleasures in life than having a solid piece of outerwear that not only does the job with Nothing wrong, but it looks good doing it too. Which brings me to the fact that

Sleek and elegant sound

Two things about the Danes: they know how to style and they know how to live with the rain. The fishtail parka is simply cooler than the classic rubber raincoat it reinterprets, with a silhouette that flutters with the wind, drapes your body and still manages to look quite sharp and utilitarian.

Personally, my least favorite thing about rainy weather is how it limits your wardrobe options. There are certain shoes you don’t want to get wet, sure, but beyond that, putting an ugly, bulky coat on kind of ruins a look, and even if you choose to go the umbrella route, you you’re stuck wearing it all day and dealing with opening and closing and reverse. The obvious solution is to have a raincoat that is a) stylish and b) functional. Rains ticks both of those boxes and adds a third: it’s also affordable.

It is remarkably versatile

As if being a lightweight raincoat isn’t enough that eliminates the need for an umbrella, the Fishtail Parka has more functionality than just being a raincoat. For starters, it’s also quite windproof. With rain often comes a fact that umbrellas don’t seem to have adapted to yet, but Rains certainly has. While the fabric East light (but not too light), it’s also tough, with sonically welded seams and a polyurethane coating that won’t budge in high winds. Even the hood has drawstrings, so you can cinch it around your head and make sure it doesn’t fly off.

Plus it’s a coat you shouldn’t have to wear exclusively when it rains. I mean, it’s a stylish, lightweight coat! Wear it anytime! I wear mine to the office, wear it on weekends, wear it to formal events and late night bodega snacks. It’s just comfy, with a surprisingly soft exterior and stretchy interior (seriously, Rains even added elbow pleats to the design to allow for maximum movement).

And while the coat is lightweight as far as raincoats go, it’s totally adaptable to any weather, with an adjustable hem that you can shorten or lengthen to add or take away warmth. Additionally, you can overlay below the coat if you need it for one great cold day; I often wear mine with a sweater and a t-shirt underneath, or even another jacket. It’s been a faithful winter companion, and now that it’s a spring well, I’ve never looked forward to April showers anymore.

Photograph by Philip Friedman. Accessory styling by Caroline Colston for Halley Resources.