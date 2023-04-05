Men Dress Up As Women In This Unique Kerala Festival, The Internet Calls It ”Amazing”





The festival is celebrated every year in March for 19 days Every Indian festival has its own way of celebrating and people follow the traditions while celebrating the same. One of these festivals is ‘Chamayavilakku’ festival which is celebrated at Devi temple in Kollam district of Kerala in March every year. However, the most interesting aspect of the festival is that the men dress up as women, looking completely unrecognizable. Sharing a glimpse of the festival, Indian Railway Officer, Ananth Rupanagudi shared a photo of a man dressed as a woman holding a puja plaque. According to his message, the man won the first prize for makeup in the competition held at the temple. The photo was captioned, ”The Devi temple at Kottamkulakara in the Kollam district of Kerala has a tradition called the Chamayavilakku festival. This holiday is celebrated by men dressed as women. The photo above is of the man who won the top prize for the makeup contest. Here is the picture: The Devi temple at Kottamkulakara in the Kollam district of Kerala has a tradition called the Chamayavilakku festival. This holiday is celebrated by men dressed as women. The photo above is of the man who won the top prize for the makeup contest. #festivalpic.twitter.com/ow6lAREahD Ananth Rupanagudi (@Ananth_IRAS) March 27, 2023 Another user also shared a video in which several men are seen dressed in vibrant sarees, adorned with glittering jewelry and elaborate makeup. Here is a video that is going viral of this unique tradition pic.twitter.com/3qKHA7ggzk Arvind (@tweet_arvi) March 27, 2023 According to Kerala tourist sitemen from across the state ‘dress as damsels wearing sarees, glittering trinkets, jasmine garlands and elaborate makeup to participate in this unique ritual.’ They hold the divine Chamayavilakku (traditional lamps) and stand walk around the temple as a symbol of their devotion to the deity who presides over and grants their wishes. The festival is celebrated every year in March for 19 days. The ritual which begins in the evening and continues until dawn takes place on the last two days of the 19-day festival. The festival has also proven to be the largest congregation for the transgender community in Kerala as it provides space for them to celebrate their identity, the website said. In 2020 and 2021, the festival was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions. Netizens were shocked to see the photo and some said it can be difficult to recognize them as men in women’s clothes. One user said, “I never would have guessed. I wonder what it looks like otherwise. Another commented: ‘This is AMAZING!!!!! ” ”What a diverse and beautiful country we have. And no one could tell this photo of a man if it weren’t written. Beautiful humans,’ a third user shared.

