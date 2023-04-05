India’s fashion market is worth $50 billion

How has the fashion industry changed after covid19 and where is it going?

Globally, fashion is a $2.5 trillion industry, segmented into a variety of different elements, with luxury fashion at the top, and witnessed an extraordinary acceleration over the past two years. This reflects the wealthier segments of our society, who were stuck at home during the lockdown, not spending money on travel and other discretionary items, ending up saving big bucks. They have started spending money online, often engaging with luxury goods companies, and the resulting growth over the past two years has been exceptional. Obviously, the economy has entered a different phase.

Are there other luxury segments that are doing well globally?

Yes, the luxury of the bottom of the pyramid is doing very well. One of the reasons this happens is because people are much more aware of how they spend and where they spend. If they buy it, it’s in the discount segment. The middle part of the industry is the most struggling.

Have current economic conditions had an impact on luxury consumption?

Now there is much more uncertainty about the direction of the global economy, and we are talking about a potential recession in Europe and the United States. However, although the recession has not materialized so far, I think consumers are a bit more cautious.

Is this also true for India?

No, India is the fastest growing major economy and there is a certain level of dynamism here. The Indian client remains confident. If we define luxury and fashion in India by including everything related to the wedding market, then we are talking about a market of more than 50 billion dollars a year.

However, if we were talking about the presence of international luxury brands in this market, it is less than 5 billion dollars. That said, the market is growing and many international commentators and observers are watching this market with interest.

Is it because of the slowdown in luxury consumption in China?

China has cooled somewhat and companies are looking to India and the Middle East for growth opportunities. The Chinese market has also recently seen a boost in confidence due to changing rules regarding covid restrictions. Executives are therefore hopeful that the industry will pick up again, because for the last year or so China has been very difficult.

Companies often compare India to China, but are they similar consumer markets. What are your views?

The dynamics of the two markets are very different. India has retained a sense of tradition and its own form of luxury is much more pronounced than what you will find in China or elsewhere. In China, if you walk down the streets of Shanghai or Beijing, people are mostly wearing western clothes. Traditional Chinese clothing is very rarely worn. Whereas here in India, it is rather a fusional way of life. The way Indian customers interact with international luxury brands is very different.

What kinds of luxury brands are doing well in India?

Successful brands are those that try to understand the moments and occasions when they can fit into the lives of Indian customers. There are still a lot of development opportunities that have yet to materialize and that is why the next 10 years are going to be exciting for the Indian market. As the fastest growing major economy with dynamic momentum and a dynamic market, even in the face of headwinds, it will be very interesting to see how it develops from now on. But it’s a fact that the stock opportunity in China is much bigger because western clothes are pretty much the de facto way to dress there. Although the scale of the markets is similar, the way customers live is very, very different.

What’s the biggest trend you’re seeing in the fashion world right now? And is India emulating any of these trends?

The one thing we’ve seen and talked about a lot at The Business of Fashion is understated luxury. And I don’t even call it a trend. It’s more like a movement where the wealthiest, most sophisticated and discerning customers prefer to wear brands or designer clothes that don’t scream luxury. It’s not about shouting that it’s a Gucci product or a Dior product. Brands that are at the forefront of this movement are brands like the Italian company Loro Piana, Brunello Cucinelli and Hermes. These are some of the most famous where the brands themselves are not at the forefront and the way they design their clothes and accessories is more focused on the quality and craftsmanship that go into them.

Sustainability in fashion is the new buzzword, but do they just say it or do they follow the chops?

To be fair, we do an analysis called The BoF Sustainability Index every year and last year we rated 30 publicly traded companies, plus luxury sportswear and fast fashion. And our assessment would say that there are a lot of companies talking about sustainability, but they’re by no means taking enough action to make the changes that are needed, whether it’s water and chemicals or commissions or workers’ rights, to call themselves truly sustainable. And the truth is, every product we create has some impact. So there is nothing like a durable and impact-free product. Everything we create has an impact. So now the industry is focusing on how to create fewer products that are better, more durable and have less impact. Big luxury companies are now focusing on creating things that have more value in lower volumes. They have explicitly stated that their goal now is to create fewer things that cost more money and will last longer.

