Fashion for Good deploys a library of sustainable dyes





The dye library, which will accelerate the shift from harmful chemistry to more sustainable options by enabling visibility and access to innovations, is supported by Fashion for Goods partner companies Adidas, Inditex, Bonprix and Otto International (members Otto Group), Bestseller, Target, Patagonia, Paradise Textiles, Welspun and new partner Shahi Exports, as well as other stakeholders. The transition to a more sustainable industry happens when we share existing knowledge and provide access to innovations with each other. Collaboration, not competition, will enable the industry to truly transform. We are excited about the launch of our Dyestuff Library project, which will be an extensive library for use across the industry,” said Katrin Ley, Managing Director of Fashion for Good. FFG explains today, 90% of our clothes are dyed synthetically, but the toxic effects and the ecological impact are extremely harmful for humans and the environment. Over the years, great effort has been devoted to phasing out harmful chemistry and constant efforts are being made to develop non-hazardous chemistry. Today, many alternative dyes from natural sources such as plants, microorganisms, algae and recycled materials are available, but the lack of clarity on their performance and scale makes it difficult for industry to pass. to these sustainable options. The Dye Library is a great initiative to validate low impact dyes to help reduce the need for some of the chemically intensive synthetic dyes used today. Paradise Textiles is excited to lend its technical textile expertise in applying and testing these dyes on a wide range of fibers and constructions, and then sharing that knowledge with the wider industry, says Lewis Shuler, Head of innovation at Paradise Textiles. Over the course of a year, 15 selected dye innovations will participate in laboratory and pilot trials. Innovators will undergo extensive compliance and toxicity testing to ensure they are safe for commercial use. Testing and validation of the performance of these innovative dyes and pigments on various textile substrates will be supported by our supply chain partners Paradise Textiles and RDD Textiles, university and partner laboratories NimkarTek, Institute of Chemical Technology and UNICAMP. Additionally, participating Fashion for Good partners, textile experts and ZDHC will support this project with their expertise and encourage the next steps for industry implementation. We need dyeing innovations that focus on less wasteful practices, reduce water consumption and use less energy. To achieve this, it is essential that the fashion industry supports initiatives with an upscaling perspective so that new solutions can reach a commercial level, which makes Bestseller very enthusiastic about this project. Dye Library is exactly that kind of initiative and collaboration between brands, suppliers and dye innovators, says Camilla Skjnning Jrgensen, chief innovation officer at Bestseller. After the completion of the project, Fashion for Good will continue to develop the library with additional innovators, materials, fabric constructions, testing methods and innovative coloring machines to enable the implementation of the innovation in the industry. fashion industry. The fashion industry needs innovations in dyes and chemicals that target more responsible and sustainable production. Dyestuff Library is a great project that will help validate new sustainable dyes made from a myriad of new upcoming raw materials and low carbon sources. As a vertically integrated supplier, we are excited to provide our technical dyeing expertise and work collaboratively with dye brands, suppliers and innovators, says Anant Ahuja, Organizational Development Manager at Shahi Exports.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.just-style.com/news/fashion-for-good-rolls-out-sustainable-dyestuff-library/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related