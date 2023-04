Fans Think Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’ Caravan Dress Is An Easter Egg

Come on Barbie, let’s go to Oz? After the release of a new trailer for Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” movie on Tuesday, fans couldn’t help but talk about the pink and white gingham dress worn by lead character Margot Robbie. Comparisons to Dorothy’s famous plaid dress in ‘The Wizard of Oz’ abounded, with TikTok creator Cat Quinn calling Robbie’s look a “major easter egg” that “could tell us a lot about the ‘plot of the film’. After pointing out that the trailer also shows Barbie cruising a pink version of Dorothy’s yellow brick road and even passing a movie theater that’s showing “Oz,” with posters out front featuring her characters, Quinn shared his guesses regarding the script for the upcoming film. Margot Robbie’s gingham dress could hint at a “Wizard of Oz” connection. Courtesy of Warner Bros. “I think we’re looking at an epic journey into another world, filled with people she’s helping along the way. But when she gets there, she realizes that this seemingly golden place is actually quite nasty. Will she finally realize there’s no place like home and triple pat her pink Barbie slippers? asked Quinn in her viral TikTok. She wasn’t the only one making the “Oz” connection; if the barbie movie is a spin off [sic] from the Wizard of Oz, I don’t think anyone understands how much it WILL CHANGE MY BRAIN CHEMISTRY,” one person tweeted. If you look closely there is [sic] nods to Wizard of Oz throughout the trailer. I think it’s going to have a storyline similar to Wizard of Oz but with the Barbie brand and half of Hollywood starring, another added. Barbie walks past a movie theater exclusively screening the musical. Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures Fans compare Robbie’s dress to Dorothy’s famous gingham dress. Courtesy of Everett Collection For more Page Six style you love The plot of the upcoming film has been completely kept under wraps, but the costumes have been making waves for months, with Robbie and his co-star Ryan Gosling spotted filming in colorful cowboy clothes and party clothes. neon drive last year. In addition to Robbie and Gosling, the film also stars Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, John Cena, Michael Cera, Nicola Coughlan, Kate McKinnon and many more. Fans will have to wait until July 21, when “Barbie” hits theaters, to find out what everyone’s favorite doll is up to.

