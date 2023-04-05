50 Best Amazon Gifts for Men 2023





We may earn a commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products that we support. 1 relaxing gift TheraGun Theragun Mini 2.0 1 relaxing gift TheraGun Theragun Mini 2.0 Sore, sore muscles will be a thing of the past once he gets his hands on this portable massage gun that kneads knots and melts away tension in minutes. Did someone say “the most relaxing gift ever?” 2 Convenient tracking device Pack of 4 Apple AirTags 2 Convenient tracking device Pack of 4 Apple AirTags If they’re used to frequently misplacing their belongings, whether it’s a wallet or a gym bag or are worried about losing their luggage, these handy tracking devices from Apple will help keep an eye on it all. 3 Trendy shades Ray-Ban Square Sunglasses for Men 3 Trendy shades Ray-Ban Square Sunglasses for Men Every well-dressed man needs a cool pair of sunglasses to tie his look together, and these Clubmasters are a perfect match for a T. 4 Luxury care Gillette heated razor 4 Luxury care Gillette heated razor Now 10% off Enhance her grooming routine with a razor that emits a soothing heat sensation with every use. It's like the hot towel shave he'd get at the barber, but arguably even better. More: Gifts for the Groomed Man 5 Takeaway drinks The Cocktail Box Co. The Old Fashioned & Sazerac Cocktail Kit 5 Takeaway drinks The Cocktail Box Co. The Old Fashioned & Sazerac Cocktail Kit Now 10% off These boxes have everything needed to make a delicious cocktail on the go. 6 For the steak lover ThermoPro TP03 Digital Meat Thermometer 6 For the steak lover ThermoPro TP03 Digital Meat Thermometer Now 26% off He'll be cooking ribeyes to medium-rare perfection in no time once he gets his hands on that internal meat thermometer. 7 spa gift MIKO foot massager 7 spa gift MIKO foot massager Now 48% off 8 For the golf lover POLIGO 7-Piece Golf Club Style BBQ Grill Accessory Kit 8 For the golf lover POLIGO 7-Piece Golf Club Style BBQ Grill Accessory Kit Now 29% off 9 wardrobe clip Barbour Classic Bedale Waxed Jacket 9 wardrobe clip Barbour Classic Bedale Waxed Jacket Meet her new favorite jacket: comfortable and timeless, this classic Barbour mattress topper is made from the highest quality cotton and is designed to last forever. ten For the pizza lover Ooni Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Outdoor Pizza Oven ten For the pizza lover Ooni Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Outdoor Pizza Oven No matter how you slice it, pizza is always a crowd pleaser. With Ooni’s home oven, he’ll become a pie master in no time. 11 mini fireplace Colsen Rubbing Alcohol Tabletop Fireplace 11 mini fireplace Colsen Rubbing Alcohol Tabletop Fireplace Now 60% off For the guy who appreciates a good vibe, what could be cooler than a mini tabletop fire pit that he and his friends can gather around? Don’t forget to give a gift while you are there! 12 For the green thumb AeroGarden Harvest with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit 12 For the green thumb AeroGarden Harvest with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit Now 58% off If they have a green thumb, they’ll have fun growing their own herbs and vegetables in this stylish indoor garden. The best part of all? No dirt is needed. 13 For the bookworm Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB) 13 For the bookworm Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB) Now 29% off While nothing will ever replace the feel of a real paperback, this eReader comes with hundreds and thousands of novels for them to read at their convenience. Even better: it's waterproof, so it's handy if they like reading in the tub, lounging by the pool, or sitting on the beach. More: The best gifts for the literature lover in your life 14 Heated coffee mug Ember 2 Temperature Control Smart Mug 14 Heated coffee mug Ember 2 Temperature Control Smart Mug Now 12% off Gone are the days of lukewarm drinks with this insulated smart mug that maintains the perfect drinking temperature for over an hour. 15 Deluxe Tool Kit HOTO Cordless Cordless Drill Tool Set 15 Deluxe Tool Kit HOTO Cordless Cordless Drill Tool Set Here's a gift he'll enjoy so much: this stylish tool kit is fully equipped with everything he needs for his next DIY project. 16 Customizable bulbs PHILIPS Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 Smart LED Bulb 2-Pack 16 Customizable bulbs PHILIPS Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 Smart LED Bulb 2-Pack These look like your regular bulbs, but don't get me wrong, they're so much more than that. Philips Hue bulbs let you control your home lights right from your phone, and they're even compatible with Alexa and Google Home. File them under "genius gifts he didn't know he needed." 17 Spicy candle Candle Malin + Goetz Dark Rum 17 Spicy candle Candle Malin + Goetz Dark Rum Now 30% off With masculine notes of bergamot, leather, rum, vanilla, and amber, this sweet and spicy Malin + Goetz candle will evoke a warm and cozy ambiance in her space. 18 beer cooler YETI Rambler 16oz. Large Colster Can Insulator 18 beer cooler YETI Rambler 16oz. Large Colster Can Insulator An insulated cooler to keep his beers cold and crisp during barbecue season is worth encouraging. 19 portable speaker Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker 19 portable speaker Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker Now 17% off He can keep his favorite tunes on with this wireless, travel-friendly speaker that delivers high-quality sound wherever he goes, whether it's in the backyard for a barbecue or at a tailgate with his pals. 20 For the Jetsetter Samsonite Winfield 2 Expandable Hardside Suitcase 20 For the Jetsetter Samsonite Winfield 2 Expandable Hardside Suitcase Now 40% off This robust and reliable suitcase from Samsonite will be useful for all his future trips. Sophie Dweck is Associate Shopping Editor for Town & Country, where she covers beauty, fashion, home & decor, and more.

