Fashion and beauty brands are using TikTok as a testing ground for their creative video strategies

Beauty, fashion and luxury brands have discovered that TikTok is not just a necessity in itself, but a sandbox to test and optimize creation for audiences across platforms, including viewers of CTV and multi-channel video campaigns.

While TikTok is a social media space, the platform creates a television-like level of engagement for many users. And while TikTok is best known as a popular platform among younger consumers, it’s proving to be an effective channel for reaching audiences of all ages and interests. For example, Application Company says that more than 22% of TikTok users are over 35. This engagement and broad reach allows brands to do targeted creative testing across all demographics because users are in tune and hard to distract.

TikTok has truly changed the way brands and consumers interact with content, said Emma Henry, head of platform partnerships at QuickFrame by MNTN. Because users are so engaged with this entirely different style of content, it’s a great way for brands to do a lot of creative testing. Viewers on the platform really watch your content, and they expect the content, whether it’s an ad or organic content from other users, to be truly off the beaten path. .

By testing and optimizing videos on TikTok, fashion, beauty and luxury brands learn which creative tactics are worth investing in for their audiences on CTV and other premium avenues.

TikTok is fundamental for brands developing creatives that resonate across platforms

Brands have traditionally repurposed TV ads for digital and social platforms by adjusting durations and aspect ratios. According to Henry, fashion, beauty and luxury marketers should first flip the formula and build for TikTok.

As marketers begin testing creative elements on TikTok, their approaches vary depending on the brand’s offering or industry. Henry recommends testing the tones and opening the brackets first.

Brands can first create their ads for TikTok to test which tone of voice will really resonate with audiences. What style of video, what message, what will really push the needle and drive conversions? said Henry. As a business, you can have two completely different target demos. To find out what will resonate with each of them, you can start testing this on TikTok, and it will take you a long time when you are going to produce more than one premium advertisement for CTV or for YouTube.

Effective TikTok ads can then be shared on platforms such as Instagram, Facebook or Snapchat. For platforms like CTV or YouTube, where the aspect ratio is horizontal, video content can be repurposed, or brands can create crisp new content based on learnings from TikTok campaigns, Henry explained.

Advertisers testing on TikTok learn to trust the authentic feel of the UGC accent that TikTok ads and videos are known for. And while CTV’s premium-style ads generally feel less authentic to TikTok, Henry noted that all of these tests could reveal exceptions to the rule.

Different video styles can also be very useful as a variable to test in a multivariate campaign, Henry said. Some brands on TikTok actually see that a more premium look tops that organic, UGC-style feeling. So there are always outliers. And so it’s still worth testing, and you might find that UGC really pushes the needle on TikTok, but the bounty will still work on CTV for example.

Leverage UGC-style video to balance authenticity with brand storytelling

Another benefit of using TikTok for testing is that it’s a cheaper way to build more assets, especially when using UGC-style videos. This type of content has grown in popularity in recent years, but many marketers, especially in the luxury and beauty space, are brand-aware and hesitant about this style of video.

Henry explained that UGC-style videos are different from content created by influencers because brands can work with internal teams or vendors to take control of their narrative and shape ads. For example, Glossy recently reported that Sephora and TikTok launched an incubator program with smaller creators to create content for three Accelerate brands.

Brands are also changing the way they work with influencers and are increasingly gravitating towards smaller creators, including on TikTok. According to Henry, working with top influencers is an effective and far-reaching tactic, but less sustainable in terms of price, timelines and brand awareness.

TikToks’ unique algorithm also means that regular users of the app can get views before building up a large following. By working with these smaller creators, beauty, fashion and luxury brands are stretching their budgets and getting more content from users with engaged subscribers.

There are a lot of content creators on TikTok, and you want to make sure that your brand ad, whether it’s from an influencer page or an ad on your own page, seems to match the entertaining content, for example. opposition to an advertisement that appears. on YouTube, Henry said. You really want to make sure the ad will be entertaining enough to make users stop scrolling and interact with that ad.

With the multitude of content on TikTok, identifying and partnering with the right creators further enhances brands’ investment in the platform. Insights from these partnerships will further fuel premium campaigns on CTV and elsewhere.

