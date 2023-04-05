How to dress like the main character, according to Heidi Bivens





Given Bivens’ track record for putting together such memorable on-screen looks, I’m curious what she thinks about the state of real-world dressing in the age of Instagram, where life is like an endless competitive photoshoot where algorithms seem to make sure everything was nice wearing the same things. Breaking out of the taste-driven echo chamber perhaps requires a working knowledge of the difference between thinking like a stylist and a costume designer: the former’s primary concern is the aesthetics of the end result, Bivens says, while the second works to use clothing in the service of narration. At the age ofMain Character Energyyou could say that the most successful dressing room fills a narrative device, because real people always tell yousomething with their clothes. ThinkJennifer Lawrence in the movie 2022Pavement,where Bivens outfitted the actor, playing a traumatized veteran, with Hanes t-shirts and Jockey sweatshirts the opposite of fashion! or just look around a little closer for pointers. I don’t think anyone is boring, Bivens says, and he nudges me. Even these two people really care. We study the tourist couple perusing a paper map at the next table, sporting what she calls a pedestrian look via a mom-ish puffy coat and Under Armor hard shell. Ultimately this is the level of realism that Bivens likes to show, an outfit can telegraph a whole way of being, an emotional state, a socio-economic background, a general state of relating to the world in a snap. eye. Better that than to dress strictly from and for the gram (or, in the case ofEuphoriais under siegeCassie in episode threepulled straight from your Best Friends Matching Sets Playbook). Still, there’s something to be said for embracing the inner Cassie as well. I don’t necessarily think it’s a bad thing to have a personal style that seems derivative, Bivens decides. Before leaving, Bivens draws my attention to a woman standing sideways on the sidewalk, wrapped in a trench coat and striped shirt, a classic combo, updated with only a slightly raised Kith beanie. It’s like, how many times have I seen that look before? But Bivens nods in approval. She looks good!

