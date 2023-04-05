8 Affordable Menswear Brands That Aren’t Fast Fashion

Looking for the best affordable men’s clothing brands? There are so many big name brands selling clothes that won’t send your bank balance into the negative numbers. And you can get pretty much a carbon copy of the stuff sent to the big tracks around the world for a fraction of the price. But how good is it?

Well, the thing is, while saving money is one thing, buying from many brands that make cheap clothes doesn’t save your wardrobe. Cheap clothes disintegrate. T-shirts, in particular, have a short lifespan. They’re not doing so well either. Cheap, mass-produced materials do not respond to the nuances of the human body. Plus, most cheap brands fall under fast fashion, they don’t do much for the longevity of the planet.

So, to help you identify labels that are affordable, look decent, and last (meaning more for your long-term bank balance), we asked Damien Paul, Chief Buyer at Matchesfashion, to help us a little research the brands that won’t break the bank, or the planet. Mixed with some of our own favorite affordable brands, and you’re good to go.

Heresey

Heresey is one of the best brands in affordable menswear and is a streetwear-gorpcore brand based in Peckham that produces seasonal clothing influenced by folklore research and exploration. We’ve operated ethically since we started the company in 2012, the label says, and its T-shirts, which are pre-washed to prevent shrinkage, thus extending their longevity, are an example of this. It produces short run garments, organic cotton cut tracksuit bottoms and zip up vests that are made in a single factory in Asia, with consciously ethical standards.

Raey

Launched in 2015 in London, Raey offers a seasonless luxury collection organized into monthly stories, Paul explains. The label bases its manufacturing decisions on reducing its environmental and social impact, starting with the use of innovative recycled fibers, closed-loop manufacturers and production audits. It emphasizes its ecological footprint. Look for relaxed oversized silhouettes in high responsible materials.

Spicy

London label Picante is run by friends Jude Taylor and Saam Zonooz and adopts a conscious attitude towards the environment by using organic cotton, recyclable packaging and reducing waste wherever possible. The brand is best known for its slubby hoodies, sweatpants and tees, which are branded Picante and sustainably made in Portugal.

Sunflower

Danish brand Sunflower was founded in 2018 by Ulrik Pedersen as a collection of wardrobe mainstays that challenge ever-changing fashion trends, says Paul. The refined offering of menswear is designed by a Copenhagen-based collective that draws inspiration from traditional tailoring and age-old techniques. With an emphasis on flawless construction, each everyday staple is produced with longevity in mind. Expect understated suits, streamlined sweaters and relaxed jeans, all expertly crafted by skilled artisans in an understated palette. That’s why it’s one of the best affordable men’s clothing brands.

Universal works

Universal Works, led by founder David Keyte, was launched in 2009 and is an independent, Nottingham-based contemporary clothing brand that champions small-scale craft production. The brand produces clothing, such as fleece vests and patchwork cardigans, in the UK and overseas, working only with factories the team trusts.

Universal Works Overshirt

CHF

Sfr was founded by longtime friends Per Fredrikson and Sinan Abi in 2016 with the vision of offering a modern selection of everyday staples, says Paul. It was originally a vintage clothing store based in Malm, Sweden, which strived to give globally sourced upcycled clothing a new, style-driven narrative. Now, its own minimalist clothing offering includes smart shirts, tailored pants, jackets and knitwear, developed with everyday layering in mind. Each piece is crafted from premium fabrics and produced in flattering earthy colors to blend seamlessly into your current wardrobe.

Sfr Faux Leather Pants

The north face

Named after the coldest and most unforgiving side of a mountain, The North Face was founded in 1966 by outdoor enthusiast Doug Tompkins as a climbing specialty shop in San Francisco, says Paul . Since then, the brand has been providing pioneering apparel and gear to professional athletes and amateur explorers alike, constantly pushing the boundaries and innovating with new technologies and fabrics such as Gore-Tex, HyVent, PRIMALOFT and many more. Expect to see hardwearing outerwear and insulated quilted jackets, athletic trainers and hiking boots, plus industry-defining collaborations with designers like Close.

Solomon

Salomon has been a staple for outdoor sports enthusiasts since its creation in Annecy in 1947 by François Salomon and his family, explains Paul. The French Alpine label has a history of technical innovation and works with the best craftsmen to create high performance sneakers and sportswear. His progressive apparel is most popular with runners, skiers and hikers, but has also won over high fashion fans, most notably with his Speedcross running shoe, which has achieved iconic status in the sneaker world. Look for the brand’s signature XT Wings, XT4 and XT6 sneakers, which are stylish enough to be worn for both lifestyle and trail running purposes.